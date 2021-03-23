Lemon
The zest in these Baked Lemon Donuts puts zing on your palate./Culinary.net

From grapefruit to berries and lemons, there are a variety of fruits that can take your delightful desserts to the next level of flavor.

These Baked Lemon Donuts are a unique dessert that can double as a sweet, fruity breakfast or as another addition to your brunch table. Delicious and packed with lemon zest, they are coated in a lemon-sugar topping for a burst of sunny citrus taste in every bite. The end result is fluffy little donuts filled with light, scrumptious lemon flavor for a hard-to-resist sweet treat.

Late night or early morning,

these donuts can leave you – as well as anyone you choose to share them with –

craving “just one more.”

BAKED LEMON DONUTS

Serves: 12

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups flour
  • 3/4 cup + 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons butter + 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest, divided 

PREPARATION

  • Heat oven to 350º F.
  • In large bowl, whisk flour, 3/4 cup sugar, baking powder and salt.
  • Add buttermilk, eggs, 2 tablespoons butter, lemon juice, vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon lemon zest; stir until combined.
  • Pipe batter into donut pan.
  • Bake 9 minutes; cool on wire rack.
  • To make topping, combine remaining sugar and lemon zest in small bowl; place melted butter in separate, shallow bowl
  • Place donut facedown in melted butter then facedown in sugar topping; repeat with all donuts.

Find more unique recipes at Culinary.net.

Tags

Load comments