For something truly wholesome, try this Beef Tenderloin with Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad. It’s a full meal the whole family can enjoy, and you’ll be surprised at how easy it makes it to feed all the smiling faces at the table.
This satisfying meal has layers of flavor and sneaks in a few vegetables like spinach and cauliflower, but even picky eaters won’t be able to resist trying it. And because it only requires a few mixing bowls and a large sheet pan to prepare, cleanup is a breeze. Which means you can focus on what really matters most: time with your loved ones.
BEEF TENDERLOIN WITH ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND SPINACH SALAD
Servings: 4-6
INGREDIENTS
· 1 beef tenderloin (4 pounds), wrapped with butcher’s twine
· 9 tablespoons olive oil, divided
· 4 teaspoons pepper, divided
· 1 head cauliflower
· 5 shallots, quartered
· 2 teaspoons salt, divided
· 3 tablespoons lemon juice
· 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
· 1 package (5 1/2 ounces) baby spinach
· Dried cranberries, for garnish
PREPARATION
· Heat oven to 475º F. Place beef on baking sheet. Rub 4 tablespoons olive oil and 2 teaspoons pepper into beef; bake 12 minutes.
· In large bowl, toss cauliflower, shallots, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon pepper to combine. Scatter vegetables around beef and bake 18-25 minutes, or until desired doneness is reached. Allow meat to rest 15 minutes covered in aluminum foil.
· In medium bowl, whisk 3 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, mustard and remaining salt and pepper until combined. Add spinach; stir until combined.
· Serve by layering spinach topped with cauliflower and shallots then sliced tenderloin. Garnish with dried cranberries.