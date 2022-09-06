Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) president and CEO, has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service and Civil Rights.
Chavis received the award during a ceremony at Morehouse College in Atlanta.
“On behalf of the NNPA and the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, as well as on behalf of all my fellow civil rights movement comrades who were present at the President Joe Biden 2022 Lifetime Achievement Awards on the campus of the historic Morehouse College in Atlanta, I express my profound gratitude to President Biden and Vice President Harris,” Chavis remarked.
Chavis is a civil rights icon and former executive director of the NAACP. In 1963, while a high school student, he became a statewide youth coordinator in North Carolina for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC).
In 1970, Chavis led a march to the North Carolina state capital in protest after three white men were acquitted of killing Henry D. Marrow in Oxford. N.C. He was also a leader of the Wilmington Ten, who all were falsely convicted of arson during a civil rights protest in the city for school desegregation.
“At a time when our nation is facing renewed challenges to our democracy, it was very timely to reassert the importance of the right to vote, the Black Press of America, and the need to continue the fight for freedom, justice, equality and equity,” Chavis continued. “We are committed to achieving #10MillionMoreBlackVoters.”
In addition to honoring the work of Chavis, the awards recognized the Atlanta Student Movement, civil rights leaders and others who have shaped American history.
More than 80 individuals are receiving awards from Biden this year at ceremonies held at North Carolina Central University in Durham, the Elks Lodge in Delray Beach, Fla., and Morehouse.
Among the many notable recipients were Otis Moss Jr., Rev. Dr. Lawrence E. Carter Sr., Anne Winbush Watts, Clarissa Myrick-Harris and Thomasina W. Yearwood, president of the Thurgood Marshall Center Trust, located in Washington, D.C.
A final ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Trust.
“We are eternally grateful to all venues for hosting the awards program this year,” said Beverly Kee, executive director of Premiere Coalition Partners Association, a Maryland-based certifying organization for the Presidential Volunteer Service Award Program. “We have a very impressive list of honorees who are making a meaningful difference in their communities.”
Ahead of the 2022 midterms, Chavis said it’s important to register new voters. The NNPA and the Transformative Justice Coalition are in the middle of a campaign to register 10 million more Black voters.
“We’ve got work to do,” he declared. “… Equality, equity and justice are on the ballot.”