Memorial Day weekend is coming up and the Best of the Best concert is back at Bayfront Park for the sixteenth edition. Concert producer Jabba from Hot 97 in New York City is glad to be getting things “back to normal.” The concert will feature performances by some of the best reggae, soca and dancehall artists in the world.
The featured acts of the show are reggae artists Mr. Vegas and Beres Hammond. This year is an opportunity for several new artists to break into Miami’s music scene after the pandemic put a damper on live shows. Yaksta, a reggae artist from St. Mary, Jamaica, is a newcomer to the Best of the Best stage.
Also performing this year are comedian Majah Hype and artists 10Tik, Patrice Roberts, Cham, Lyrikal, Laa Lee, Ricardo Drue, Chris Martin, Pressure, plus the headliners Mr. Vegas and Beres Hammond, often called “the love doctor.”
Hammond, a Grammy-nominated singer, returns to the Best of the Best stage for the first time in six years. Sunday’s concert is also his return to performing in the U.S. in over two years because of the pandemic. Since debuting in the ‘70s, Hammond’s career has been marked by soulful tunes like “Rockaway” and “I Feel Good.”
IF YOU GO
Best of the Best
Bayfront Park
301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
Sunday, 3-11 p.m.
Tickets start at $65
Free for children 12 and under