Grammy-winning artist Beyoncé is challenging the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) over a $2.7 million tax bill and penalties for the years 2018 and 2019. The "Energy" singer has filed a petition with the United States Tax Court disputing the IRS's Notice of Deficiency, served on January 18, 2023. Beyoncé's legal team argues that the IRS has made errors in its assessment, including the disallowance of millions of dollars in charitable contributions.
In 2018, Beyoncé made a payment of $868,766 to an unknown charity, which was listed as an itemized deduction. However, the IRS disallowed this and other charitable contributions, significantly changing her tax status. As a result, the IRS claims that Beyoncé owes an additional $805,850 in taxes and $161,170 in penalties for 2018, and $1,442,747 in taxes plus $288,549.40 in penalties for 2019. Interest on these unpaid taxes has pushed the total amount owed to $2.7 million.
Beyoncé's legal team asserts that errors have been made in the assessment, and they are requesting the penalties be waived since the singer "has acted reasonably and in good faith." Beyoncé, whose net worth was last estimated at $450 million by Forbes in June 2022, is set to embark on her Renaissance tour, which is expected to generate at least $275 million in revenue. Despite her financial prowess, the singer refuses to pay any amount she believes she doesn't owe without a fight.
Michael C. Cohen of De Castro, West, Chodorow, Mendler & Glickfeld, Inc. is representing Beyoncé in this case. In a statement to Insider, Cohen said, "We are working with the IRS and anticipate that the matter will be resolved shortly." No court date has been scheduled as of Saturday afternoon.
This high-profile tax dispute is not the first time a celebrity has fought back against claims of owing multimillion-dollar tax fines to the government. In July 2022, Spanish prosecutors charged singer Shakira with six counts of tax fraud, accusing her of failing to pay millions in taxes in Spain. In 2013, Grammy award winner Lauryn Hill was sentenced to three months in prison for tax evasion, totaling up to $1.3 million in unpaid fees.
Beyoncé's petition to the United States Tax Court comes after the IRS's January Notice of Deficiency, which allowed the singer a 90-day window to contest the charges. According to Forbes, petitioners typically don't have to pay the assessed 20% of the underlying amount of tax until the case has been settled.
As Beyoncé gears up for her upcoming Renaissance tour, starting on May 10, fans and taxpayers alike will be watching closely to see how this dispute unfolds. It remains to be seen whether the Queen Bey will emerge victorious in her battle against the IRS, but her determination to challenge the assessment demonstrates that she is not one to back down without a fight.