Beyoncé is removing an offensive term for disabled people from a new song on her record “Renaissance,” just weeks after rapper Lizzo also changed lyrics to remove the same word.
“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a spokeswoman for Beyoncé wrote in a statement to The Associated Press on Monday.
The song “Heated,” which was co-written with Canadian rapper Drake among several others, uses the word “spaz,” which is considered a derogatory reference to the medical term spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.
Lizzo also removed the word from one of her songs, “Grrrls,” in June after disability advocates complained about the lyrics. Lizzo said in a statement she never wanted to promote derogatory language.
Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics that led to the change, wrote on Twitter that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face to me, the disabled community & the progress we tried to make with Lizzo.”
Debate broke out among Twitter users who insisted that the term has a different meaning in the Black community. Used as a verb, it can mean "to fight" or "to go crazy."
"Words have multiple meanings," one user tweeted. "In this case it isn't used as an ableist slur. I'm autistic and have been called that plenty of times, but I can realize that Beyonce and Lizzo are not calling me spastic."
"Stop using white definitions on Black slang," tweeted another. "Every instance I heard spazz used in real life it didn’t mean any of these definitions."
But according to the Cambridge dictionary, the term also refers to a "stupid person," originating from the term "spastic," as in spastic cerebral palsy.
In any case, Diviney and other advocates have insisted the use of the word represents an inherent lack of awareness -- intentional or not. She believes it's especially pressing for celebrities with as large a following as Beyonce and Lizzo to be on high alert as to how offensive words can be misunderstood and normalized through their influence.