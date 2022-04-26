When the University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art opens Aug. 26, Jackson Pollock’s “Mural” won’t be the first large-scale work visitors see. That honor goes to Odili Donald Odita’s “Surrounding.”
The UI museum’s 8-by-20-foot Pollock star attraction will have its own gallery on the second floor, while Odita’s even larger 13.5-by-27-foot creation will be visible through soaring floor-to-ceiling windows before visitors even step into the first-floor lobby, which is dubbed “Thresholds.”
And what a splash it will make. With bold geometric designs flowing and crashing into each other, the entire wall already is taking shape with bright magentas, yellows, pinks, blues, greens, oranges and aquas hand-mixed from acrylic latex wall paint, so no two hues will ever be alike in Odita’s projects.
It’s full of lively visual movement, perfectly illustrating his “kaleidoscopic” signature style, as well as his mission to explore color in historical and sociopolitical realms.
Odita is an abstract painter and professor of painting at Philadelphia’s Temple University. He spent time in Iowa City as a child when his parents were graduate students at the UI in the 1970s. His works, frequently called “showstoppers,” draw upon a range of influences, including conceptual art, West African textiles and the politics of space.
“I might use different blues or different reds in the work,” Odita, 56, said during a media event last week. “For me, it’s important to have that specificity, because people are not just one color or one type of being. There are many types of being.
“So when I’m looking and thinking of that different blues, I want one to be able to not just say blue, blue, blue, blue, blue but blue-orange or purple-blue, green-blue, green, blue-yellow. Be able to just look at the colors and start to engage them for the specificity and for their sense of space.
“And that becomes part of the way of constructing this thought process where I’m an African artist, an artist of color and maybe if we think about people in the world, the Black person in the world, we might not just say, ‘Black person, Black person, Black person, Black person,’ but ‘this person here and that person there; this person with the suit; this person with the children.’ To be able to get to be more specific and (have) more actually real identifications, versus just stereotype.”
“As soon as I learned about his work, I knew he was the perfect artist to kick off this series of installations of public art in our lobby, which we’re calling ‘Thresholds,’” museum director Lauren Lessing told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “But really seeing it come to come together on the wall? I can’t wait to get to work every morning because every day it’s a little bit different. I’ve been really enjoying students, members of the public kind of gathering on our terrace and peeking through the windows.”
Odita is spending two weeks at the museum creating this initial offering in a series of public installations showcasing the work of artists with deep Iowa ties. His assistants, Alan Prazniak, Conor Fields and Jenna Pirello, came to Iowa City to help with the installation.
Born in Enugu, Nigeria, in 1966, Odita was just 6 months old when his family fled their homeland at the start of the Biafran War.
His parents had studied at the UI before he was born, returned to Nigeria, then came back to Iowa City after his birth. Here, his father studied printmaking and his mother studied social research.
The two finished their graduate work at Indiana University in Bloomington before settling in Columbus, Ohio, where Odita’s father founded the African Art History Department at Ohio State University. Odita earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts there in 1988, then completed a Master of Fine Arts degree at Bennington College in Vermont in 1990, majoring in painting and minoring in printmaking and drawing.
He was surrounded by art growing up, from the African art and his father’s paintings hanging on the walls, to books on the Renaissance and Picasso. Still, he gravitated toward drawing and comic books, and later fashion, with his earliest art-making memories reaching back to age 5. He’s been on an artistic journey ever since, combining education with his own work, exhibited at home and abroad.
“It’s surprising how much influence things around you put into you as you’re growing,” Odita said. “So I think back on all of that stuff that I looked at, and it’s just interesting how it comes out.”
Odita has returned to Iowa City several times over his lifetime, and now is leaving his mark at the new museum for at least a few years, after which museum officials said the space might be reused to feature another artist’s work.