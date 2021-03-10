The self-publishing industry is experiencing a boost as more independent authors are turning to platforms like Amazon, Apple Books, IngramSpark, Barnes & Noble Press and Kobo to release and market material that would have otherwise been filtered out by traditional avenues of publishing.
For Black authors, it presents a unique opportunity to push culturally relevant and resonant narratives often diluted or rejected by majority-white publishing companies. Though there are many reasons why independent authors take the self-publishing route – including being able to pocket up to 70% of each book sold, compared to 7.5% using trade publishing – some simply use the avenue to create representation and discuss topics particular to their respective communities, according to a report by the Alliance of Independent Authors.
That was true for two South Florida educators who have thrown their hats in the ring as the world embraces more Black literature and a demand for representation in children’s books.
Not long ago, Rokeshia Ashley, Ph.D., made headlines with “SunFlower Child,’’ a book that depicts Black joy and melanin magic. It follows a day in the life of a little girl playing with her friends at home, the park and pool while exuding contagious confidence as a Black girl growing up in an inner city.
Ashley, an assistant professor of communications at Florida International University, thought it was important to discuss colorism in the Black community in a new light. Already, the book has garnered much attention from various audiences.
Project Black Girl, a Utah-based educational platform that teaches Black girls about self-care and boosts self-esteem in a state with little diversity, invited Ashley to host an in-person reading of her book at an event sponsored by the Angel B. Wilson and Fathership foundations. Last month, a similar event was held at Ashley’s childhood home, where local girls received a copy of the book and a goodie bag printed with sunflowers holding Black Girl Sunscreen for kids and a pack of Crayola Colors of the World, and participated in a sunflower planting activity.
Ashley, a native of Little Haiti, was raised by a Bahamian mother and biracial stepfather with a fair complexion, blue eyes and straight hair. As a child, she witnessed favoritism displayed toward girls who were lighter-skinned with curly hair and other features resembling white or mixed ancestry. Those incidents made her dream about trading places with them just to be treated better. That is, until she was later exposed to women with darker complexions and saw that even those who shared her melanin palette could achieve greatness.
Colorism, a term coined in 1983 to represent an internalized preference of people of color for physical traits reflective of “whiteness,” still plagues the Black community, and is known to cause extreme emotional and psychological distress. Though children in this generation may not face direct discrimination like the prejudice brought on by the one-drop rule or the paper bag test, they assuredly face microaggressions through backhanded “compliments” such as being called “beautiful for a dark child.”
“SunFlower Child” is informed by those types of experiences and Ashley’s doctoral dissertation, which was based on accounts of colorism and skin whitening practices amongst Caribbean women. The women were asked questions like, “How did you come to know about skin whitening?” and “How was that practice reinforced?” Ashley noticed an inadvertent pattern among the group; they were all introduced to skin whitening products before puberty through a relative, either to heal acne scars or lighten skin, and told to limit their time in the sun.
“In thinking about this theme of staying out of the sun and ideas about complexion, I thought a children’s book would be the best place to start the conversation with our girls and daughters,” explained Ashley. “Even though it’s a book with no more than 300 words, I needed it to be something tangible and real to reflect their environment and experiences.”
The book contains positive affirmations that Ashley often shares with her 4-year-old daughter. In it are community treasures like Zubi Supermarket and a swimming pool reminiscent of Charles Hadley Park, providing readers a taste of her own childhood while also painting a picture of an environment that is familiar to little girls growing up in the neighborhood.
“This was the foundation in the soil that sprouted me,” Ashley added, who also shared her plans to produce more children’s books on social justice topics. “There is so much work that needs to be done to make a legacy of books where children are seen and heard with the proper information about their experiences in the world.”
RJ Rise, another self-published author, released “Ultimate 5 Squad” with a similar goal of increasing representation and building confidence in children.
Rise is a part-time physical education teacher at Emerging Minds Montessori Academy and a gym owner serving clients across counties. Through his career and personal life, he said he always felt as if his mission was to reinforce positive thinking and promote a growth mindset.
“Ultimate 5 Squad” was published as both an activity and action book. Readers are presented with five Black friends who team up to save the world from incoming danger using their expertise in the fields of astronomy, science, sports and invention. The book shares important themes about working together, stepping out of comfort zones and honing skills.
The inspiration for the book came when Rise searched Amazon and Barnes & Noble for Black toys and books to be gifted during the holiday season a few years ago. It was then that he realized most action figures and books available excluded Black culture.
“I didn’t want to do something that was already done, like another Iron Man or Batman,” Rise said. “Even with children’s books, you see that the main characters are white children and people. After that, it’s animals, then next would be Black characters.”
Looking to create a cultural shift in the publishing industry and adopting the entrepreneurial skills of his grandmother, Rise hired a team of professionals to help write, illustrate and market his book. Then, he used the Ecwid e-commerce platform to build a website to sell the “Ultimate 5 Squad.”
The action book is part one of a series, while an activity book consists of several brain-boosting exercises that take children on a journey to develop self-confidence. It presents children with positive affirmations and negative words, and asks readers to color the one that most represents them. They then engage in a conversation with an adult to discuss the impact of those words and which ones they chose to color.
Rise faced many obstacles during the self-publishing process, including learning about margins and rules to printing. He bypassed many of those hurdles by selling the books across multiple platforms; Apple has reached out to him about utilizing its platform as well.
Rise and Ashley are currently seeking opportunities to engage more children with their books through virtual reading events for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students. While Rise hopes to turn the first iteration of his series into an animated project, Ashley wants to initiate a conversation with city officials to increase the book’s availability to families by placing copies in libraries and hosting giveaways.
Both authors declared that self-publication has indeed proven to be the best route to distributing their books, and that they believe they may not have enjoyed the same reach in the community had they gone another way.
Fifteen years ago, Black independent authors without a vast digital market did not have the same luxury.
“The gatekeepers and system that were set up for publishing was, and in some cases still is, seen as a flawed process that could be stacked in a way that doesn’t give enough attention to nontraditional narratives and writers of color,” said Miami Book Fair director of programs, Lissette Mendez. “Even though there has been a shift in how self-published authors are viewed, I am still hesitant to encourage writers in that direction.”
Mendez revealed that some companies posing as self-publishing experts lure new authors in with the offer of getting their books featured at Miami Book Fair’s annual November literary festival. Unbeknownst to clients charged nearly $4,000, the companies then turn around and simply rent booths at the fair for $700 to display copies of their book for three days, contrary to the method Miami Book Fair uses to showcase accepted titles.
Mendez said it’s crucial for independent authors to study the industry to increase their options and not fall victim to such schemes.
“There are a lot of opportunities for people to self-publish and a lot of different ways to do it,” said Mitchell Kaplan, co-founder of Miami Book Fair and owner of local indie bookstore icon Books & Books. “Because it’s a harder road, we try to support local authors of all kinds. Ultimately it’s really about the quality of the book and not about how it gets published.”
Kaplan shared that his bookstore has a commitment to Black-authored books and has exposed Miami to such writers since it first opened, with some of its bestsellers being written by authors of color.
Black authorship of self-published books also is on the rise in other parts of the country. Perhaps the most notable success story is that of Thomishia Booker. The San Francisco Bay Area author used her degrees in social work and counseling psychology to produce the “Hey Carter” children’s book series that she’s been working on since 2016. The series shifts the perspective of Black boys in society, creating a more pleasant narrative that disrupts stereotypes. Recently, she negotiated a deal with Netflix to have ”Brown Boy Joy” read by singer Jill Scott in its “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices” program.
And with Booker’s fortune and determination for inspiration, upcoming self-published authors – especially those of color – can see that their own success may not be as far out of reach as they’d once imagined.