The South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF), a highly anticipated four-day extravaganza created by Food Network and the Cooking Channel, returns Feb. 24 – this time with more familiar faces from South Florida’s Black culinary community.
For years, chef Cashiema Green dreamt of participating in an event of this magnitude. She was deterred by a belief that small-time chefs like herself are likely to be overshadowed in a white- and male-dominated industry, and the festival’s historic lack of inclusivity.
New efforts to turn that around has resulted in an estimated 11.25% representation of Black chefs in this year's festival. While some say that's not good enough, it's a start.
“I’ve always followed [the festival] and would see all those celebrity chefs and think to myself ‘when can I be a part of something like that? maybe one day,’” said a reminiscing Green, known for her plant-based Caribbean dishes at Wynwood’s Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen. “It’s a great feeling to say I’m finally here.”
Though participating in the festival for the second time, Green still feels the same level of excitement as she did the first year she was there.
Green will represent the restaurant at the event’s Bacardi Carnival taking place Feb. 27 at 6 p.m., featuring Jamaica’s No. 1 street food – jerk chicken – in slider form, with mango chutney, yard style coleslaw and a side of plantain chips.
At a very young age, Green fell in love with Jamaican cuisine watching her grandmother and father cook. From the moment she learned to whip up curry chicken with boiled plantains and steamed white rice, she knew that she wanted to share her passion for cooking and culinary skills with the world.
“When someone asks me what I do and I tell them that I’m a chef, I get a second look,” said Green. “But when I cook something for them, they’re blown away. I feel like there are a lot of natural-born and talented chefs like myself who aren’t always given the opportunity to show off their skills.”
Green noted that this year’s festival seems to be opening doors for Black chefs locally and nationally. She will be among 45 Black chefs out of an estimated 400 total participating chefs at SOBEWFF, according to the event’s public relations manager, Andrea Moreno. More than seven of them are affiliated with Black-owned restaurants in South Florida, including Derek ‘Chef Teach’ Turton from World Famous House of Mac, Lil Greenhouse Grill’s Karim Bryant, Reece Ellis from The Krazy Vegan and Akino West of Rosie’s. The rest are flying in from other parts of the country.
In its 21-year history, SOBEWFF only recently began working to ensure diversity and representation at the festival after public complaints.
Miami Gardens Councilwoman Lisa Davis, diversity, equity and inclusion consultant for the festival, says she joined the team last November to ensure that more Black-owned restaurants, chefs and celebrity judges were included in the more than 90 events taking place.
“Within three short months, we transformed the festival and brought people of color into the mix,” said Davis, who was responsible for creating an annual wine and food experience in the state’s largest majority-Black municipality. “Whether it’s chefs, bakers, industrial chefs, winemakers, spirit producers or a celebrity personality, we wanted to make sure that [Black people] were included in that as well.”
The “Today” show’s Al Roker, former Miami Heat shooting guard Dwyane Wade, and Harlem, N.Y., chef Melba Wilson will serve as three of the five Black judges on the nine-member panel for this year’s Red Stripe Burger Bash, being held Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m. There were zero Black judges at last year’s bash.
Hot 105’s Jill Tracey, a Black woman, will panel the Feb. 25 Art of Tiki Cocktail Showdown at 10 p.m. Ten minority-owned spirit brands, at least three of which are Black-owned, are featured at events for crowds 21 and older.
Marcus Samuelsson, the Ethiopian chef behind Red Rooster restaurant in Overtown and Harlem, N.Y., is hosting a jazz brunch event for SOBEWFF Feb. 26 at noon, while rapper Joseph ‘Rev. Run’ Simmons of Run-D.M.C. hosts Guy Fieri’s Goldbelly Party later that evening.
To increase access, tickets to weekend events were distributed to Miami Norland, Miami Carol City, Miami Jackson, and Miami Central senior high schools this week.
Davis says it’s important for children and adults attending the festival to see representation not only when it comes to industry professionals, but also in authentic dishes.
“The Jamaican dishes I learned to cook at culinary school are not what I was raised cooking,” said Green, explaining just how much diversity is needed. “Chefs like me who know our cuisine and know the culture are being stifled by other chefs in the cuisine. Watching someone say they are making jerk chicken when they’re not doing it the right way breaks my heart, because I know that’s not how it’s done.”
Reece Ellis, who began cooking at age 6 and is currently a chef at The Krazy Vegan in Hallandale Beach, says he also hopes to bring representation when it comes to Caribbean and vegan food. His Jamaican ancestry and interest in French and international cuisine have inspired his approach to vegan meals.
“I understand that vegan food may not seem appetizing, but the vegan space has been growing a lot,” said Ellis, emphasizing a desire to create more food options for people with dietary restrictions and preferences. “How we cook the food and ingredients at Krazy Vegan creates a perfect balance of flavor yet it’s something healthy and plant-based. We try not to overcomplicate the dish.”
At SOBEWFF’s Hallandale Beach Food and Grove event Feb. 26, Ellis will showcase the Krazy Mound, a vegan burger made with jackfruit and jerk sauce, among other things.
“I’m young but I have a great deal of passion when it comes to cooking, and just want to explore vegan alternatives in this industry to the best of my ability,” he said. “Getting this opportunity has been really emotional for me because this industry is mostly populated by white chefs and even in school, I was the only upcoming Black chef in class.”
World Famous House of Mac will woo attendees of the Southern Kitchen Brunch event with a surprise twist to a traditional comfort food dish often found in Black households.
“People should expect authenticity. My food is an extension of me,” said Turton, Pitbull’s former music manager turned legendary chef. “It’s been the one thing that’s translated the most for me. It’s so effortless, not in the sense that I don’t come across challenges, but in the sense that it doesn’t feel like work.”
Serving up at least 18 variations of macaroni and cheese, Turton was inspired to start the business following the death of his father, whose caricature is captured in the business logo, and a desire to follow his passion.
“I did music and never really felt fulfilled and still felt I had a passion for culinary arts,” he said, revealing he had once worked in a restaurant setting. “I had focused my life on other people’s legacy and building their wealth instead of focusing on my own.”
Turton, who prides himself on fusing the Trinidadian and Tobagonian style of cooking into his mac and cheese recipes, says his goal is to provide an experience and instant gratification through food.
“I would debate that mac and cheese is the most important meal on any table during the holiday,” he said. “So, I’m taking something as sacred as that to create fusions that come out amazing and it just works. It was one of the dishes I would always make during cookouts that just spoke to everybody.”
“That’s why we have the festival,” said Davis. “So we can help young people, upcoming chefs and anyone else achieve their dreams [in the] culinary and tourism industry.”
SOBEWFF has generated more than $31 million for Florida International University’s Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, which graduates more students of color than any other hospitality school in the U.S.
Tickets and event details are available on SobeWFF.org. Tickets range from $20-$550 per person, depending on the event.