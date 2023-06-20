The 27th annual American Black Film Festival (ABFF) kicked off a week of festivities in Miami Beach with a star-studded red carpet. A long list of highly anticipated film screenings and film industry icons sharing their wisdom during panel discussions at the New World Center is following through June 25.
A few of the highlighted panel discussions included “The Lena Waithe Effect,” hosted by its namesake – 2023 ABFF Ambassador, actor, producer and founder of Hillman Grad Productions – who dove into her journey to becoming a film and business mogul of her generation. Waithe focused on expressing creativity, diversity and wit, reflected in her projects “The Chi,” “Queen & Slim” and “Twenties.”
“I started to find my footing a couple of years after I got to Los Angeles in 2006, when I started working with amazing creators, and now it’s 2023. It’s a different time now,” Waithe told The Miami Times. “I think [new creators] can probably give me more advice than I could give them.”
The LGBTQ+ icon expressed the honor of being ABFF Ambassador during Pride Month. She emphasized the importance of highlighting narratives from Black queer individuals who are often excluded in conversations but deserve platforms to speak about their experiences, and encouraged future filmmakers to tell these stories.
“If I could be a beacon of light, I would remind them that our stories matter and people want to hear them. Whether the audience looks like us, lives like us or don’t, our stories are important,” said Waithe.
Waithe also stressed the value of understanding where you come from and staying true to your path. Following Waithe’s panel was “Writers (Un) Blocked: Black Women Writers Tackle Film & TV,” with sibling writer-producers Tembi and Attica Locke, who shared their insights on creating attention-grabbing stories and making them come alive on screen. The panel covered how to illuminate the stories of Black women and give them deep, multidimensional lives on screen.
The Texas-born sisters have worked together on projects such as the Netflix series “From Scratch,” an adaption of Tembi’s memoir, which she began writing in 2017 and took two years to complete. The duo brought her story of love, loss and family to life as the show’s directors, producers and showrunners.
According to the creative pair, they feed off each other's acting or writing expertise. They advised future show and film writers to learn the basics of screenwriting, acting, filming and directing.
“Become a cross-disciplinary student,” said Tembi Locke in an interview with The Miami Times. “Filmmaking is a collaborative medium, and you need to have artistic and cultural fluency and the ability to talk with people in different departments about their work. Learning from community theater to understand the dynamics of being on a TV or film set is one way to get that experience.”
The discussion reached a turning point as the Lockes spoke passionately about Hollywood’s future amid a writer’s strike, and expressed their frustration with unfair wages and the elimination of writers’ rooms on set. According to Attica Locke, paying writers unlivable wages will lead to uninspiring, lukewarm stories produced by “nepotism babies and trust fund kids” who will inevitably run the industry. She pleaded with future creators to continue telling their unique stories in franchise-run cinema.
“The industry needs you badly. We need fresh voices,” she said. “There are tropes and plots that are familiar since the beginning of time, but it’s the people who bring the freshness.”