Don't miss out on the upcoming Black History Month events in South Florida this February.
DOWNTOWN MIAMI
Elizabeth Catlett: “The Future of Equality- A 35-Year Retrospective” Exhibit
WHO: Presented by Miami-Dade Public Library System and Dade County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
WHEN: Feb. 1 through March 31, Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: 101 W. Flagler Street, Miami, FL
ADMISSION: Fore ticket information contact, (305) 375-2665, or visit, https://www.mdpls.org.
Black Affairs Advisory Board’s Black History Month Kickoff
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW First St., Miami
WHAT: Featuring the unveiling of “Triumphant Spirits” and Vessels “Women of Substance” MUCE exhibit, entertainment and soul food trucks.
ADMISSION: Free, for more information visit, https://www.miamidade.gov/baab or call, (305) 375-4606
Heritage Fest: Celebrating the African Diaspora
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Thomson Plaza for the Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: Event organized by the Arsht Center in celebration of South Florida’s Black communities of the African diaspora, featuring local entertainment, games, family-friendly activities and more. Enjoy live performances, local MCs on the 1s and 2s, drink specials and delicious food for purchase. School your new friends in a round of spades or dominoes, and let the kids enjoy creating art of their own while celebrating the contributions of people from the multinational African diaspora.
ADMISSION: Free, RSVP at, https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Heritage-Fest/Heritage-Fest-2020/
Ailey II: The Next Generation of Dance
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: Critically acclaimed for their stirring performances, Ailey II’s young dancers have captivated audiences for more than four decades. Led by artistic director Troy Powell, the company brings Alvin Ailey’s timeless classics and thrilling new works by emerging choreographers to cities across the world. With powerful performances rooted in a steadfast creative vision, Ailey II brings a fresh dimension to the Ailey spirit.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Masterworks-Dance/AILEY-II/?performanceNumber=29996
Jon Boogz & Lil Buck's Love Heals All Wounds
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Carnival Studio Theater, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: “Love Heals All Wounds” is a full-length dance performance interwoven with spoken word, original music and projections featuring dancers Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, along with a cast of movement artists and writer/spoken word artist, Robin Sanders. Expressing the mission of improving our world through dance, “Love Heals All Wounds” takes the audience on a journey delving past the headlines to explore police brutality, mass incarceration and the cycle of trauma-societal issues we face as a global community.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Dance-at-the-Arsht/Love-Heals-All-Wounds/?performanceNumber=30005
Valentine’s Day Pop Up Shop #BlackLove
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW First St., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free, for more information contact, (305) 375-4606 or visit, https://www.miamidade.gov/baab
‘Hamilton’
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Sunday, March 15, at various times
WHERE: Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: “Hamilton” is the story of America's founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Broadway-in-Miami/Hamilton/
Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association and the 11th Judicial Circuit of Florida honoring pioneer judge and civil rights activist John D. Johnson
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 11:45 a.m.
WHAT: Discussion featuring William Snowden, Director, Vera Institute of Justice
WHERE: Dade County Courthouse Room 6-1, 73 W. Flagler St., Miami.
ADMISSION: Free, email RSVP to BHMEVENT@Jud11.flcourts.org
Jazz Roots: A Century of Jazz Giants
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and René Marie sing hits by Louis Armstrong, Billy Eckstine, Nat "King" Cole and Jon Hendricks. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. Declared “the standout male vocalist of our time” by The New York Times, Elling has garnered unprecedented accolades, including a fourteen-year run atop the DownBeat Critics Poll, a dozen Grammy nominations and eight Jazz Journalists Association awards for “Male Singer of the Year.”
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Jazz-Roots/A-Century-of-Jazz-Giants/
Black History Month Closeout
WHO: Co-sponsored by the Black Affairs Advisory Board and Internal Services Division
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21 at 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Stephen P. Clark Government Center Lobby, 111 NW First Street, Miami.
ADMISSION: Free, for more information visit, https://www.miamidade.gov/baab
Cuba Beat: A Beny More, Con Amor
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami.
WHAT: Latin music superstar Jon Secada brings the songbook of one of Cuba’s most beloved singer-songwriters to the stage of the Adrienne Arsht Center for an evening of romance and nostalgia. The gala concert will feature Beny Moré’s greatest hits such as, “Como fué,” “Santa Isabel de las Lajas” and “Rico y Sabroso” arranged by Ray Santos, Moré’s collaborator in the fifties, sung by pop sensation Secada and his orchestra recreating the Big Band sound of El Bárbaro del Ritmo.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Cuba-Beat/Jon-Secada/
Free Gospel Sundays: Lisa Knowles Smith and the Brown Singers
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m.
WHERE: Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Florida.
WHAT: Female gospel quartet, “The Brown Singers,” were formed in Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1970s by Willie Mae Richmond (whose maiden name was Brown). The group quickly garnered a following for their beautiful and energetic vocal performances. Richmond's granddaughter, Lisa Knowles-Smith, joined the quartet when she was 9 years old, and by the time she turned 12, she was the lead singer. The group’s debut album, “Experience the Evolution - Live,” was released in 2008 and was nominated for two Stellar Awards. In 2014, The Brown Singers released their second project, entitled “The Evolution Continues,” which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Gospel charts. In 2015, the group won two Stellar Awards for Quartet of The Year and Traditional Group/Duo of The Year.
ADMISSION: Free, visit, https://www.arshtcenter.org/en/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Free-Gospel-Sundays/Lisa-Knowles-Smith/ to RSVP.
MIRAMAR
‘UniverSoul Circus’
WHEN: February 6-23, 2020
WHERE: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.
ADMISSION: For more information, including tickets, visit, https://www.universoulcircus.com or call, (954) 883-6950.
Black History Meets Reggae Icon Awards
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Miramar Cultural Center Artspark 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, Florida.
WHAT: Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis presents “Black History Meets Reggae” Icon Awards honoring International Reggae singer, musician and producer, Freddie McGregor, from Clarendon, Jamaica.
ADMISSION: Free, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vice-mayor-alexandra-p-davis-hosts-black-history-meets-reggae-icon-awards-tickets-88026725305
Black History Meets Reggae movie night
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
WHERE: Miramar Cultural Arts Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.
WHAT: Previewing “Movements of Jah People,” a 20-minute snapshot of the upcoming GCUED documentary on the development of reggae from its inception. Main feature “Yardie,” a 2018 crime-drama film directed by Idris Elba; set in the 1980s, a Jamaican man is tasked with delivering a drug shipment to London. Run time: 1 hour 40 minutes.
ADMISSION: Free
‘Africa Umoja’ musical
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, March 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.
ADMISSION: Visit, http://africaumoja.com/event/miami-fl-feb-25-mar-8-2020/ to purchase tickets.
Black History Meets Reggae Afro-Carib Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 29 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Miramar Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.
WHAT: Festival celebrating Black History Month and Reggae Month
WHO: Presented by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis. Music guests: Stonebwoy; Julien Believe; Capleton; Amara la Negra; Soné and more.
ADMISSION: $10 parking fee benefiting Hurricane Dorian Fund. Visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afro-carib-festival-tickets-83724741957 to register for free entry.
OVERTOWN
Book & Brunch featuring attorney Benjamin Crump
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1, 10 a.m.
WHERE: Black Police Precinct Courthouse and Museum, 480 NW 11th St., Miami.
ADMISSION: For ticket information contact, 305-329-2513 or visit, https://www.historicalblackprecinct.org.
Historic Overtown Walking Tour
WHO: CHAT Miami Tours on BrightLine/Virgin Trains
WHEN: Feb. 1 through 29, Fridays and Saturdays, from 2 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Brightline Miami Central station
WHAT: Hop aboard the train and meet CHAT Miami’s professional tour guide and shuttle at the Brightline Miami Central station for a day of exploration in Historic Overtown.
ADMISSION: $20, RSVP at, https://www.chatsouthflorida.com or contact, (786) 507-8500.
Annual Melton Mustafa ‘Continuing The Legacy of Jazz’
WHO: The Black Archives History & Research Foundation of South Florida Inc.
WHEN: Feb. 28 through March 1.
WHERE:The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami.
WHAT: Jazz Festival Weekend
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.meltonmustafajazzfestival.com.
MIAMI GARDENS
Black Affairs Advisory Board’s annual Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Career Fair
WHO: Co-sponsored by Florida Memorial University
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 20 from noon to 7 p.m.
WHERE: 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens, Florida.
ADMISSION: Free, for more information call, (305) 375-4606 or visit, https://www.miamidade.gov/baab.
Seventh Annual Black Heritage Festival
WHO: Miami-Dade Commissioner Barbara J. Jordan and City of Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens.
WHAT: Event featuring musical entertainment, vendors, food trucks, face painting, rock climbing and more.
ADMISSION: Free, contact, (305) 474-3011 for more information.
LITTLE HAITI
ASPA South Florida Chapter & COMTO Miami Chapter Black in America: Issues and Challenges in 2020 and Beyond
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 13, from 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.ASPASOUTHFL.org or contact 754-581-6242.
Little Haiti Walking Tour
WHO: CHAT Miami Tours on BrightLine/Virgin Trains
WHEN: Feb. 1- 29, Fridays and Saturdays, from 2 to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Brightline Miami Central station
WHAT: Hop aboard the train and meet CHAT Miami’s professional tour guide and shuttle at the Brightline Miami Central station for a day of exploration in Little Haiti.
ADMISSION: $20, RSVP at, https://www.chatsouthflorida.com, or contact, 786-507-8500.
LIBERTY CITY
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center presents ‘Art of the Spiritual’
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.
WHAT: Classical music concert featuring Miami’s Black opera singers performing African-American spirituals.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.Sandrellriverstheater.com or contact 305-638-6771.
Portrait unveiling and exhibit opening reception
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Audrey M. Edmonson Transit Building, Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.
ADMISSION: For more information contact, 305-375-4606.
MIAMI SHORES
The Black History of Miami Shores exhibit
WHO: South Florida People of Color
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: Miami Shores Multipurpose Center, 9900 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores. ADMISSION: Free, visit, https://www.southfloridapoc.org to register.
Unity360 Community Race Dialogue
WHO: South Florida People of Color
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Miami Shores Community Church, 9823 NE Fourth Avenue, Miami Shores, Florida.
WHAT: Three-hour facilitated workshop offering the opportunity for a deeper exploration about the community's shared history within the context of local, national and international events.
ADMISSION: Free, visit, https://www.southfloridapoc.org to register.
MIAMI AIRPORT AREA
Trayvon Martin Foundation “Annual Remembrance Dinner”
WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Doubletree Ballroom, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org, or call 786-504-4235.
‘A Century of Black Flight’ Black History in the Making
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28, at noon
WHERE: Miami International Airport Concourse D, Auditorium fourth floor.
ADMISSION: For more information, call 305-876-7907.
BROWNSVILLE
“Why I am Proud of My Heritage” Essay Contest Winners
WHO: Lemon City Cemetery Community Corporation
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m.
WHERE: Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://www.historichamptonhouse.org.
NORTH MIAMI
‘The Early Years: Relationships and Solidarity between South Florida’s African American community and Haitian Refugees’
WHEN: Friday Feb. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Sant La, Haitian Neighborhood Center, 13390 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami.
WHAT: Discussion and reception
ADMISSION: To RSVP email, Lhermantin@santla.org.
HIGHLAND GARDENS
Trayvon Martin Foundation Peace Walk and Peace Talk
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 8, at 8 a.m.
WHERE: Ives Estate Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave., Miami.
ADMISSION: For more information contact, 786-504-4235, or visit, https://www.trayvonmartinfoundation.org.
EARLINGTON HEIGHTS
20th annual Domestic Violence Workshop ‘No More Broken Hearts’
WHO: Sponsored by Dr. Dorothy Bendross- Mindingall, School Board member, District 2
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th St., Miami.
ADMISSION: For more information, email District2@dadeschools.net.
WESTVIEW
Third Annual Black History Gospel Music Brunch and Awards
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Bethel Apostolic Temple, 1855 NW 119th St., Miami.
ADMISSION: $30, visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mda-3rd-annual-black-history-gospel-music-brunch-awards-tickets-88067382913 to purchase tickets. Contact, 786-832-2362, for more information.
CUTLER BAY
Eighth Annual South Dade Gospelfest
WHO: Featuring Gospel artists William H. Murphy, III and “Little Big Shot’s” Caleb Serrano
WHEN: Sunday, February 9, 2020 • 5 PM
WHERE: South Miami Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay.
ADMISSION: For ticket information visit, https://smdcac.org/events/8th-annual-gospel-fest-%E2%80%93-red-carpet-affair, or contact, 786-573-5300.
VIRGINIA KEY BEACH
Third Annual Ebge Festival
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 11 p.m.
WHAT: A celebration of African culture and heritage
WHERE: Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Drive, Miami, Florida.
ADMISSION: For more information contact, (305) 960-4614, or visit, https://www.VirginiaKeyBeachPark.net.
MIAMI
Black History Month Heritage & Neighborhood Tour
WHO: The GMCVB Multicultural Tourism and the Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida,
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHAT: 7th Annual Black History Month Heritage and Neighborhood Tour-- a 5-hour tour led by Historian and Executive Director of the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, Timothy A. Barber, via motor coach, showcasing a Black Miami heritage cultural experience.
ADMISSION: For ticket information contact, 305-539-3097, or email, pam@gmcvb.com.
Black History Month Annual Recognition Luncheon
WHO: Sponsored by Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, District 2
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 28, from noon to 2 p.m.
WHERE: Location TBA
ADMISSION: For more information contact, 305-694-2779.
Have an event to add? Email: emane@miamitimesonline.com.