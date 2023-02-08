Black History Month festivals abound with West African Beats and Afro-Carib up next

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts kicked off Black History Month with Heritage Fest 2023: Black Resistance, the fourth annual iteration of the event, on Feb. 4 to celebrate the triumphs of the African diaspora, among myriad events throughout South Florida that will do the same.
Heritage Fest commits to promoting social equality and amplifying Black voices as part of the Arsht’s Heritage Project. This year’s theme kicks off the month to recognize the strength and resistance of the diaspora through ongoing oppression.
The festival is traditionally held outdoors to encourage passersby to stop and enjoy the festivities, but this past weekend’s stormy weather forced it to move inside. The larger group activities, such as family story time, dance, music classes and the final concert, were held in multiple-purpose rooms.
“I brought my goddaughter and her family, and she loved the reading they had about ‘The Fat Cat Caliber,’” said Jenniffer Dorcivil, an event attendee. “The center did an amazing job considering the weather, but it was a great turnout. I’ll definitely come back next year and bring the rest of my friends.”
DJ Nickymix hosted the event and, despite the unpredictable weather, created a lively and joyous atmosphere to welcome the crowd and kept that energy going throughout the evening as people trickled in. Festival goers were encouraged to visit local vendors sharing their culture through their products, and to participate in upcoming group classes.
“The Heritage Fest is unlike any other event,” said DJ Nickymix. “It’s always a pleasure for the crowd. The best thing is you see people smiling and dancing … that’s what I’m here for, to make sure people move and have fun.”
Upcoming events
South Florida offers plenty of opportunities for residents to joyously celebrate Black History Month through a range of music from the African diaspora, the West African Beats performance and the Afro-Carib Festival among them.
The annual West African Beats series returns to intertwine afrobeats and Trinidadian steel pan with the Leon Foster Thomas & Caribbean Jazz band on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Miami Beach Bandshell.
The annual music festival offers a pre-concert talk with performers at 7 p.m. to discuss the influence of West African music and dance on the spirit of the Caribbean heritage in jazz. Ticket prices for the performance are $40 for VIPs and $25 for general admission; students with valid school ID pay $5 at the door. Tickets are available online at Dranoff2piano.org.
The third annual Afro-Carib Festival is making its way to the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater in Miramar, Fla., with its spectacular lineup, including headliner Koffee, Tekno, Jacob Forever and J.Perry on Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival intersects Black History Month and Reggae Month to blend the celebration of cultures that share African origins.
At 18 years old, Koffee became the youngest and first female reggae artist to win a Grammy award for best reggae album. She’ll approach her performance at the festival with the positivity she displays in her music to spread a message of peace and love, one that captivated audiences worldwide with her breakthrough song “Toast.”
“I think it’s important to inject positive energy into the world and try to stay on a path that can keep people feeling light,” stated Koffee in a press release.
The diverse music festival offers a variety of music, from reggae to salsa, along with local food vendors to reflect the countless cultures in the Caribbean and African diaspora. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $125 for VIPs, and are available online at Ticketmaster. For more information, visit AfroCaribFestMiramar.com.
Heritage Fest highlights
The Heritage Fest crowd enjoyed participating in the Afro Theory Dance workshop and a percussion class with Ray Robinson Jr., part of the South Florida Center for the Percussive Arts. Robinson offered nothing but words of encouragement to students both young and old as they drummed along on Home Depot buckets, and he allowed everyone in the crowd the chance to participate. The class built anticipation for the festival’s headliner, Victoria Blue, who closed out the event.
Blue, a Miami native and former “X-Factor” contestant, expressed her delight at being able to showcase the cultures of Black Miamians.
“It was an honor when they called me to headline this event. Knowing what this event means and how it represents an extension of me as an Afro-Latinais an honor, but it isn’t about me,” said Blue. “It’s about the people that came before me and paying homage to the artists like Aretha Franklin and Celia Cruz who influenced me.”
The artist highlighted her Caribbean roots in her hourlong performance, which included songs representing the African diaspora from reggae to funk. Blue’s sultry voice moved the crowd to its feet as she stepped off the stage to join audience members on the floor. She ended the show with one more song dedicated to her family in the crowd and thanked attendees for their support and cheers.
“It’s something really special here,” said festivalgoer Derek Pearson. “[Blue’s] performance was stunning, and she did an amazing job with the song choices, really made you want to get up and dance. I had an awesome time and look forward to coming back next year.”