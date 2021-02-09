St. Augustine, Florida, the country’s oldest city, has always been a contradiction.
The city along the northeast coast of Florida is recognized today for its breathtaking Spanish colonial architecture and the tranquil beaches that sit off the Atlantic Ocean. A Spanish settler founded it, and many believe it was home to the first Black Americans in the late 1500s. Some of the oldest written records list the birth of the first Black child in St. Augustine in 1606. Two hundred-plus years later, in 1812, a Black militia rescued the city from foreign invasion.
Yet despite its rich Black American history, St. Augustine remained one of the hottest beds of white supremacy and white privilege.
It was while in St. Augustine that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. urged President Lyndon B. Johnson to send federal troops to protect peaceful protestors and restore order. The Ku Klux Klan had staged violent nighttime rides, including severely burning Robert Hayling, a Black dentist and civil rights leader, during one of their infamous rallies. The homes of Black families were torched, their cars firebombed by white supremacists. Police used dogs, hot sticks and billy clubs to attack peaceful Black protestors.
“All semblance of law and order has broken down in St. Augustine,” King declared in January 1964.
The declaration came shortly after the release of the St. Augustine Four from prison.
In July 1963, JoeAnn Anderson Ulmer, Samuel White, Audrey Nell Edwards, and Willie Carl Singleton started a sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in St. Augustine. The group, along with several other teenagers, were arrested and taken to jail. Prosecutors offered each plea deals in which they would only be released if they agreed not to participate in any more demonstrations. They were also pressured to say that movement organizer Hayling was guilty of contributing to minors’ delinquency.
“The St. Augustine Four,” as they came to be known, were the only individuals to reject the plea deal. They were sent to reform school and remained incarcerated until they were ordered released about six months later by Gov. Cecil Farris Bryant.
Edwards and Ulmer got the attention of King and baseball superstar Jackie Robinson. They flew the two young women to Connecticut to honor them for their heroic stand for freedom, justice and equality. Robinson and his wife, Rachel, took the two young ladies on a tour of New York’s Empire State Building and the World’s Fair in Queens.
In a 2011 interview with the Southern Oral History Program under contract to the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History & Culture and the Library of Congress, Edwards and Ulmer recalled their part in the civil rights struggle. They also recalled the day Deputy Everett Haney arrested them.
“You know what? If we kill these two n*****s and say they tried to escape … nothing would be said,” Ulmer recalled Haney saying.
Later, she noted the anguish that she and Edwards experienced in reform school.
“We saw our mothers’ pain when they came up to that school [for a weekend visit] and seen our bloody knees. We had to scrub floors on our knees. We had to wax floors on our knees … until you see your face in them,” Ulmer recalled.
In the 2011 interview, she again set the record straight about Hayling, who later died in 2015 at age 86.
“He was our advisor, youth advisor, and he just motivated us to want to go and make a difference in St. Augustine,” Ulmer stated.
She also reminisced about her motivation to fight for civil rights, which began when her mother had to buy her school supplies at Woolworth and McCrory's dime store – passing the segregated lunch counter and the "White Only" water fountain.
“But she couldn’t go over and get a drink of water,” said Ulmer. “I had a problem with that, and I said to myself, ‘You know, there’s something wrong with this picture.’”
The St. Augustine Four joined a group of teens who gathered at St. Paul’s church near Edwards’ home.
“I said, ‘I’m going to go down there and see what they’re doing.’ But all they were doing was gathering. Then Mr. Clyde Jenkins, Dr. Hayling, Ms. Lucille Plummer and Ms. Fannie Wood started bringing us supplies to make picket signs. So, we made our little picket signs, and we would go downtown every day [until we were arrested at the Woolworth counter].”
A recent report noted how unkind the years had been to the four civil rights heroes. Willie Carl Singleton, who died at 41, and Samuel White, who died at 58, never spoke about their experiences.
Ulmer occasionally participated in remembrances of the movement with Edwards, but she moved out of St. Augustine to raise her family in Jacksonville, Florida, where she thought the racism would be less severe. She died last June at age 73.
Edwards, 73, is the sole survivor of the group.