The Miami Book Fair has invited author and University of Pennsylvania senior lecturer Lorene Cary to Miami to share her memoir, “Ladysitting: My Year with Nana at the End of Her Century” (W.W. Norton & Co, 2019). The event will be held June 19 as part of year-round literary festivities. In 2006, the National Endowment for the Arts began funding Big Read initiatives across the nation, and the Miami Book Fair has been a participant of these dynamic reading programs from the beginning.
Lorene Cary’s inclusion in this year’s Miami Book Fair comes by way of its closeness in subject matter to another striking memoir that communicates the bittersweet experience of being a caretaker to elderly loved ones: Roz Chast’s “Can't We Talk about Something More Pleasant? — a Memoir.”
Cary will discuss the complexities of caretaking in the Black community. What is it like to take care of an older Black person? What is it like to be a caretaker of an older Black person who lives inside of your own household? What makes some Black people die early? What makes some live longer? What happens to them?
“All of this gets added into the conversation,” The Philadelphia-native told The Miami Times in June 6 phone interview. “The Miami Book Fair didn't choose ‘Ladysitting’ because they said, Oh, here's a great black book.”
“Ladysitting” is Cary’s second memoir. Her 1991 debut publication “Black Ice,” portrayed the author’s experience with being the first Black student and then teacher at St. Paul's School, a highly selective college-prep boarding school in Concord, New Hampshire. Writing that first memoir taught her that she could not immediately write “Ladysitting” as her grandmother’s passing.
“It's the Blues process. How do you take something that was painful and that you still can't quite understand and make it into something beautiful?,” Cary posed. “I've written novels, magazine articles, blogs, every grant proposal, captions, Christ, everything it is. But there are some stories that feel so urgent to me. I can't understand them any other way, except to take really years to figure [them] out, invite them.”
The astute lecturer pointed out a more specific purpose for her book fair inclusion — to include the black experience into the discussion of caretaking as it pertains to the people of South Florida.
“This is another credibly important permutation of Black Lives Matters, if black lives matters,” said Carey. “Not only do we not kill Black people, like that's the total end Black Lives Matters, then we also keep them alive longer as they get older.”
Carey’s memoir is engaging and easy to read like well-written fiction – a nod to the author’s creative writing background and to her experience with writing three previously published novels. The beauty of “Ladysitting” rested in its transparent handling of the author’s ugly truths.
Through pages of kindred memories, Carey eloquently explained the joy and pain of taking care of her beloved grandmother at the end of her life. Her Nana was like a rose, and “Ladysitting” depicts Cary’s interpretation of her elder’s life as she grabbed her grandmother’s thorns to hold her close and keep her safe in her final year of living – years after she’s had time to heal from the cuts. This is an excellent literary selection for caretakers, and the caretaker’s support system because it prepares the reader for inevitable stressors.
The Philadelphian embodies apparent intellectual command, and Carey’s words are heartfelt. She knows both her powers and her natural limits. “Ladysitting” is not only a product of her curiosity in terms of the ‘family lies and the family ties’ she explored, this literary record lets caretakers know that they are not alone in what they see, feel and think as they deal with their elders in solitude.
Carey further demonstrates firsthand the important and immediate impact The Big Read events have on the people of Miami. In 2003, Cary’s “The Price of a Child: A Novel” was chosen by her hometown’s One Book One Philadelphia.
“That experience showed me wonderful opportunities for art and cultural conversations,” said Carey who is guided by a poignant sentiment expressed by the 5th Chairman of the National Endowment of the Arts John Frohnmayer.
Frohnmayer was also present at the 2003 event and imparted a quote Carey paraphrased, “One of the things arts does for a democratic society is it allows us to explore together ideas we're not yet prepared to thrash out politically,”
The Big Read Miami 2020 program “A Virtual Evening with Lorene Cary on Ladysitting: My Year with Nana at the End of Her Century” can be found at: https://www.miamibookfair.com/organizer/the-big-read-2020/
More information about Lorene Cary and “Ladysitting” can be found at the author’s website, https://www.lorenecary.com/.