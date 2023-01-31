Now through Feb. 12, three exhibitions at HistoryMiami Museum are exploring critical periods throughout Black Miami’s history through photography, film and audio.
Locals who have not yet visited the exhibitions, which were each unveiled at separate times last year, have one last chance to see them before they come down.
“Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow,” curated by the New York-Historical Society, documents the fight for racial equality and full citizenship during the Reconstruction period, as featured in The Miami Times Oct. 19, 2022.
Within that exhibition is “Stories of Resistance from Black Miami: From Civil Rights to BLM,” an oral history project co-curated by HMM that recounts Jim Crow’s impact in Miami from the perspective of those who were on the front lines of the racial justice fight.
It features video and audio interviews of notable Miami activists – such as Leona Cooper Baker, former County Commissioner Betty Ferguson, Rev. Walter Richardson, Lonnie Lawrence, Barbara Jimeno, Thelma Gibson, The Black Archives founder Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Anna Price, Adora Obi Nweze, Allapattah Collaborative founder Mileyka Burgos-Flores, T. Willard Fair, Florida’s first board certified surgeon George Simpson, former State Sen. Dwight Bullard and Romania Dukes.
“This is a really complex and multifaceted project,” said Catherine Bertrand Farmer, HMM’s “Miami Stories” coordinator. “The intention was to document Miami’s Black community and create a historical timeline about racial justice movements that are specific to Miami and are Black-led, starting from the civil rights movement to present day.”
Shortened versions of the interviews live on the museum’s YouTube channel, while full clips are stored in museum archives. Farmer, along with HMM curator Anita Francois, will lead a guided tour of “Stories of Resistance” Feb. 11 at 1 p.m.
“We’re in the process of determining who our media partners will be to make sure that [“Stories of Resistance”] doesn’t just live in the museum,” added Farmer. “We want it to be super accessible where folks can watch it and share it to amplify these stories.”
A third exhibition, “CAPTURE: A Portrait of the Pandemic” by photographer and DJ Rahsaan “Fly Guy” Alexander, a Miami native, chronicles life in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and local protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Alexander’s photo exhibition, also featured in the Times last year, includes the short documentary film “PIVOT: A 2020 Story.”
“One hundred years from now or 200 years from now, people will look back and reflect on what the pandemic in 2020 was like and they will have these photos,” said Alexander.
“Stories of Resistance from Black Miami” is the only ongoing project of the three exhibitions, as more activist interviews will be added to the online database.
“The way that we approached this was going to scholars, community activists and organizers and saying ‘Who is it that’s been doing this work?’ and ‘Who do you want to hear from?’” explained Farmer about the oral history project.
About 93 names were collected by HMM’s project team; the list was later narrowed down to 20 activists. Already, 16 interviews have been published, according to Farmer.
“I am honored to be one of the participants and to add my name to a list of more distinguished names like Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields, H.T. Smith and others who are local pioneers who have engaged in this work far longer than I have,” said Bullard. “I’m just happy to be in the conversation around how we make Miami better and more equitable.”
Bullard has followed in the footsteps of his parents, Edward and Larcenia Bullard, who both served in the Florida Legislature.
“My activism started with walking around with my mom,” said the younger Bullard. “I found myself in meetings and adjacent to a number of critical events happening in Miami, like the Black boycott over Nelson Mandela’s visit back in 1990. She was in some of those early planning meetings with folks like Athalie Range, H.T. Smith and Carrie Meek.”
Larcenia Bullard was pushed to action after her brother was murdered by an all-white gang. She not only sought justice for her family but later leveraged seats in the Florida House and Senate to bring economic and educational resources to the Black community in South Dade, following the devastation of Hurricane Andrew.
“One of the things I took pride in, and so did my mother and father, was being an educator first,” said Dwight Bullard. “We all spent some time in the public schools system so we brought a different perspective to conversations around education policy, having actually lived it.”
Bullard’s story highlights a familial history of activism and speaks to the role he and his parents each played in advancing Miami’s Black community. As the senior political director for Florida Rising, he is moving the racial equity needle through the lens of policy and advocacy.
“I’ve always felt an urgency, an uneasiness when certain things happened,” he said. “Things like Rodney King being beaten and the early iterations of Black Lives Matter. Sean Bell being murdered by New York police officers and wanting to protest Florida’s push to roll back some of the civil rights (laws) that have been established.
“When you see an injustice happen, especially to Blac- identifying people and if no one else is going to speak up. You have to be vocal because of the absence of empathy when it comes to Black death.”
Admission to HistoryMiami Museum is free for Miami residents to see these exhibitions, thanks to sponsors Julie and Michael Weiser. The museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday and offers self-guided tours. For more information, visit HistoryMiami.org.