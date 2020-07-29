If you’re hankering for something different without [going to the bar], we suggest you take some cues from the professionals. Many of the world’s best bartenders and mixologists are sharing tips, recipes, and cocktail inspiration on Instagram, giving at-home drinkers a chance to peek behind the bar and sharpen their skills.
Every industry is waking up to the need for diversity, and the [world of alcohol] is no exception. Luckily, there are some incredible resources that showcase and celebrate the contributions of Black people to beer, wine, and cocktails. Check out Omolola Olateju’s [Black Girls Drink](https://www.blackgirlsdrink.co/) or Julia Coney’s [Black Wine Professionals](https://www.blackwineprofessionals.com/) for more on the superstars of the spirits world, and give your Insta feed new life by following these amazing Black mixologists, bartenders, and drink experts.
Some of these cocktail superstars work at one specific bar, while others host their own events, freelance at several venues, or work as brand ambassadors. All of these 20 mixologists are bringing necessary, long overdue innovation and improvement to the industry.
Tiffanie Barriere
Barriere is respected in the industry for her innovative cocktail menus and bar consultancy. Her creative direction led popular Atlanta airport bar One Flew South to be named “Best Airport Bar in the World” at Tales of the Cocktail in 2014. She is also a member of the James Beard Advisory Board and the Atlanta chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier. *(On Sunday, July 19, Barriere was in a car accident from which she is currently recovering at home. There is a GoFundMe fundraiser to help her as she recovers, which you can support here.)*
Anthony Bates
Bates is the head mixologist at The Polo Bar, the classic Ralph Lauren restaurant in NYC. His Instagram feed features a range of colorful cocktails, like the Casanova, made with Pisco, muddled strawberries, lemon juice, and pineapple sage-infused Manuka honey.
Jade Verette
Verette is the creator of Jade of all Jades, a food- and spirit-centric brand that hosts intimate dinner parties around the country. She now hosts a series on IGTV called "Cocktails en la Casa" where she features a new cocktail every Friday and highlights Black spirit and cordial companies.
Thandi Walton
Walton calls Bar Margot at the Four Seasons Atlanta her home, but you can also find her pouring it up on IG, where she hosts #ThandiTuesday, her weekly taco and mixology show. (That's right—a taco and mixology show!)
Taneka Reaves and Johnny Caldwell
Reaves and Caldwell are beverage and hospitality bloggers who became co-authors of Holy Spirits! Charleston Culture through Cocktails. On their Instagram, they break down everything from Cognac age requirements to coffee-infused liqueurs and share some of their signature recipes (including for mocktails).