A campaign created to celebrate Black American cuisine and put Black-owned culinary businesses on the map kicks off this Friday.
Black Restaurant Week in Miami is part of a nationwide effort founded by Warren Luckett, Falayn Ferrell and Derek Robinson to generate publicity for local restaurants, food trucks and food carts.
“When it comes to Black restaurants, everyone typically assumes that soul food is the prominent food choice,” Ferrell told The Miami Times. “But with this platform, people can see that there are many different options and types of restaurants. You have vegan restaurants, barbecue and pop-ups like Italian Vice, which is an ice stand in the Smorgasburg market (in Wynwood).”
Pretty Healthy Cafe is one of those Black-owned restaurants that offer something other than soul food. Founded by Canisha Barnes, the Miami Gardens-based cafe prides itself on making healthier food options available to South Florida’s Black community. Located at 17560 NW 27th Ave. Suite 123, its menu includes wraps and salads, sandwiches, steam bowls, fruit smoothies and acai bowls.
Barnes, who always had a passion for health and fitness, wanted to merge a desire to build generational wealth with a goal of promoting generational health.
“She was determined to make Miami Gardens healthier,” said Keanna Barnes, one of three sisters who stepped up to help Canisha accomplish that dream. “For a while, it was just her, but me and my sisters realized we all needed to help her out because no one person can do everything.”
Now seven years after opening the brick-and-mortar location in Florida’s largest majority-Black city, the sisters plan to expand to a second location in North Miami while still operating the flagship store and a food truck that’s used to cater special events.
“We’re excited to be able to participate in Black Restaurant Week Miami,” said Keanna. “It’s great that we have a platform to promote a healthier lifestyle within our communities and to let people know that we’re here. A lot of people may still not know about us so we want them to know that we’re here to leave our footprint, and I’m sure so are the other Black restaurants.”
From Nov. 11-20, foodies, locals and tourists are encouraged to dine at one of more than 20 participating restaurants and eateries that registered to be featured during Black Restaurant Week Miami.
The list includes Honey Uninhibited, Italian Vice, Laurence Speciality Soups, Lil Greenhouse Grill, Reggae Pon The Grille, Willie T’s Seafood Shack, Rootz Bar N Cafe, Matchbox Las Olas and Bar One Miami Beach, founded by Atlanta-based restaurateur Peter Thomas, to name a few.
“What makes our platform so unique is that it’s completely free for the restaurants to register and we don’t take any percentage of sales,” noted Ferrell. “So everything they earn during the campaign, they’re able to reinvest back into their business, whether that’s growing the business or dealing with some of the staffing issues.”
Initiatives for the 2022 campaign include an online culinary marketplace of Black-owned food and houseware brands, featuring participating food trucks of SoundbitesFood Truck Parks, an annual culinary showcase in select regions, and a national culinary directory on the Black Restaurant Weeks website that includes all participating eateries.
“When you think about a typical marketing campaign as far as radio, having a publicist, and investing in digital advertising and influencer marketing, that’s a lot of costs that small restaurants take on themselves,” said Ferrell. “The beauty of this platform is being able to take the weight off their shoulders so they can focus on doing what they love, which is feeding the people.”
Those participating in the campaign have seen anywhere from a 15%-20% increase in sales, according to Ferrell.
Black Restaurant Week began in Houston in 2016, when friends Ferrell, Luckett and Robinson noticed a lack of diversity during major food festivals. The trio created Black Restaurant Week LLC and its annual campaigns to address the issue.
With a chef father and relatives who owned a catering business for six years, Ferrell said she felt a special obligation to step up.
“This feels like the right way to give back to the legacy of my family without having to actually be in the kitchen,” Ferrell said jokingly. “You can say this is my passion project.
“We wanted to create a platform to showcase the Black culinary community to the greater Houston community. In Black communities, you see a lot more counter-serve, fast casual restaurants because some owners don’t have the business model to fit your typical three to four-course meal waitstaff.”
What began as a single week in Texas to showcase hidden gems in the local Black culinary evolved into a weekslong campaign instead, in the hope of supporting Black restaurateurs and chefs likely to be impacted by funding and resource disparities.
Over the past 22 months, an estimated 500,000 restaurants and bars have faced lost revenue and increased debt, according to the Independent Restaurant Coalition.
Many of those restaurants were counting on Congress to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to get back on their feet after COVID.
“(The) More Than Just a Week (initiative) speaks to our commitment to support the Black culinary community throughout the entire year,” said Ferrell. “More than 90,000 restaurants and bars closed nationwide since 2020 – it is essential that we create a platform that drives awareness to Black-owned culinary businesses outside of our culinary tour.”
Through Feed the Soul Foundation, the charity arm of Black Restaurant Week, Black-owned restaurant operators have received thousands of dollars in grants to sustain their establishments.
“We’ve been able to support several restaurants in Florida, including two in Miami,” said Ferrell, disclosing that the foundation has contributed about $40,000 in grants to local businesses here.
“I feel there are a lot more opportunities now for Black restaurant and business owners than there were back then,” said Keanna Barnes. “Sometimes we just might not know that they exist, but it’s up to us to educate ourselves on what those opportunities are.”
Visit BlackRestaurantWeeks.com for a list of participating eateries, or to find out about available grants through the Feed the Soul Foundation. Applications close Jan. 31, 2023.