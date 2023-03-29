The newly opened “Genius Species” art exhibition explores aspects of Black womanhood through the work of seven Black women artists, presented in honor of Women’s History Month. The showcase may be viewed at The Arts & Recreation Center, of ARC, in Opa-locka, now through May 31.
The Ten North Group – formerly known as the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation and committed to transforming lives and communities through art – sponsored the show. According to Willie Logan, its president and CEO, the organization hopes to reshape public opinion on Opa-locka, where unfavorable publicity deters art and culture from placing roots there.
“There’s no reason why Opa-locka can’t be like any other place in South Florida we admire,” said Logan. “We have the same sky, sun and same beautiful weather, so that’s what we’re trying to demonstrate in this community that has wonderful assets, warm, friendly people and so much more.”
Elected officials and community leaders attended a private exhibition opening March 24.
Fort Lauderdale local Anya Wallace, a visual artist and the exhibition’s curator, created “Genius Species” to celebrate the impact of Black women across history and emphasize their relationship with humanity.
The exhibition came about through Wallace’s performance-writing piece of the same name, which investigates the cultural, social and sexual currency that is Black womanhood.
“I’m a scholar, so it isn’t new that I’m interested in the concept of genius and who gets to be called a genius, and studying what it takes to be known as a genius or to be called a genius,” said Wallace. “I’m pretty sure that every Black woman is a genius because of how she has to live and what she has to do to survive. So, I put it in the art arena and (we) see what these women did with it.”
Wallace collaborated with a list of artists, from the most famous to friends and colleagues. The exhibition includes pieces of various mediums that she says captured her attention. It intentionally excludes video pieces to give visitors a break from phone and computer screens.
“It’s not about the artists themselves being genius, but about what goes into their practice that makes them a genius,” said Wallace. “So, whether you are drawing with line and charcoal, a painter or working with this tiny beading, it takes skills, discipline. It takes genius.”
Ciara Newton, one of the featured artists, met Wallace while both were working toward their Ph.D.s. Newton’s work focuses on undoing anti-Black injustices and disrupting spaces of privilege to analyze labor, capital and concepts of beauty.
Two of her pieces, “Redbone Swag” and “Yellow Bone, Redbone, and Blackbone,” are featured in the exhibition. Newton drew inspiration for both from personal experiences after being cat-called at 14 while growing up in Minnesota. A man shouted ‘redbone’ to get her attention, and she searched for its meaning out of curiosity.
“I Googled it and found it was a combination of Black, white, native, and Portuguese or Spanish, which I am all of those. I hadn’t seen anything that categorized my hybridity like that before,” said Newton. “It didn’t sit well for me that it wasn’t talked about and that it took me so long to hear about my hybridity in an archive. Once I started learning about it, I began to pull it apart and realized that it made people very uncomfortable.”
Briana Pizarro, the youngest featured artist of the seven at age 22, is a senior undergraduate student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, where she met Wallace as an online art teacher during the peak of the pandemic. They met for the first time in person at the Opa-locka opening.
“This is all kind of surreal. It was unexpected because the piece in the exhibit is from class,” said Pizarro. “It’s weird to be coming from school, out of midterms and then straight to this. This is the first time I’ve had my work in a big exhibit.”
Her featured work, “Pink Misgivings,” comprises digitally modified photography she produced for a Black visibility course in the fall of 2020. Wallace initially purchased the piece from Pizarro and later invited her to display it in this show.
“The piece was an assignment inspired by a Nicki Minaj song and American painter Kara Walker,” said Pizarro. “It’s about freedom, and I want people to feel embraced and feel like we’re not just talking about African American culture but also my culture as an Afro-Latina. I want people to understand that even though this is mainly about Blackness, there are many aspects of it around the world.”
South Florida native T. Thompson has been a friend and colleague of Wallace’s since 2015, after they presented work together in Johannesburg. Wallace, according to Thompson, selected pieces from his archive and placed them in a way that gave them new life. Thompson’s photography focuses on Black life, particularly its more ordinary and mundane aspects.
“My work is a rectification of the tragic narrative of Black lives in media and my work shows the uneventfulness – for example, hair salons,” said Thompson. “A Black hair salon, which has survived multiple decades and holds so many stories. So many bodies have sat in those seats, affirming the living of those who gathered in that space. The regular ordinary is extraordinary.”
The exhibition also features the work of Christina Edwards, Grace Hampton, Miami native Ebony Y. Rhodes and Sarah Stefana Smith.
“It’s always important to honor Black women, and I like doing it in a time when it can be about anything,” said Wallace. “It can be about any aspect of the struggle to be a woman for any of us. If I can have an opportunity to celebrate Black womanhood and not just talk about the victimhood, the struggling and heartache, I’m going to do it.”