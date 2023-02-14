For more than 100 years, Black athletes have shaped the course of American sports. In the early 20th century, it was much harder for Black athletes to impact their respective fields, but there were plenty of trailblazers, nonetheless.
For example, the Negro Leagues provided an outlet for hundreds of talented baseball players who were then disallowed from suiting up for teams in Major League Baseball. Boxing was another sport where Black athletes excelled, with many famous Black boxers becoming world champions and fighting in some of the country's most storied venues.
Track and field legend Jesse Owens made a thunderous statement for Black athletes at the 1936 Olympics, which were held in Nazi Germany. A decade later, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier, and professional sports forever changed as Black athletes quickly made their marks in a variety of leagues.
As Black athletes became more accepted in the American sporting landscape, they began using their platform for different causes. Few figures have used their voices like Muhammad Ali, who protested wars and was proud of his Muslim faith. Soon after, Tommie Smith and John Carlos sent their messages to the world at the 1968 Olympics, inspiring future social justice champions like Colin Kaepernick.
Listed here is a selected group of the Top 10 moments in Black sports history and achievement over the last 100 years (decade by decade). These sports moments from the past century were compiled using information from professional league record books, statistical databases, museums, historical articles, and other official sources. The criteria for significant events included representation in international sporting events, record-setters, first coaches, most valuable players, major achievements, milestone markers, and Black athletes revolutionizing leagues and rules.
1920s
1920: Negro National League founded
Black businessman Rube Foster was one of many advocates for a professional baseball league for Black athletes. In 1920, the Negro National League was formed at a YMCA in Kansas City. In the coming years, future Hall of Famers Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and “Cool Papa” Bell rose to stardom in the league.
1930s
1936: Jesse Owens runs into history
Held in Berlin, the 1936 Summer Olympics were intended to be an affirmation of German superiority (according to Nazi party propaganda). Track and field star Jesse Owens crushed those hopes by winning four gold medals. Forty years later, Owens was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
1940s
1947: Jackie Robinson integrates baseball
On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson became the first Black player to play in a Major League Baseball game. The Dodgers won, 5-3, but more importantly Robinson opened the door for hundreds of Black and minority ballplayers to enter the big leagues in years to come.
1950s
1956: Althea Gibson wins the French Open
Althea Gibson captured the singles and doubles titles at the 1956 French Open (then called the French Championships), becoming the first Black American woman to win a Grand Slam tournament. In 1963, Gibson became the first Black woman to join the LPGA Tour.
1960s
1967: Muhammad Ali refuses to enlist
As thousands of Americans were being drafted into the military, boxing champion Muhammad Ali refused to enlist, ultimately costing him his title. “My conscience won't let me go shoot my brother, or some darker people, or some poor hungry people in the mud for big powerful America," Ali said.
1970s
1974: Hank Aaron becomes home run king
Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's all-time home run record, knocking his 715th career homer on April 8, 1974 in front of more than 50,000 fans in Atlanta. Aaron accomplished this momentous feat despite facing racist taunts and daily threats to his life, and the lives of his family, if he broke the record.
1980s
1986: Mike Tyson becomes youngest heavyweight champ
By knocking out challenger Trevor Berbick in November 1986 (convincingly and in only two rounds), fearsome Mike Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion ever at age 20. At the time, Tyson was 28-0, with 26 wins by knockout.
1990s
1997: Tiger Woods wins Masters by 12 strokes
Tiger Woods captured his first major title in dominating fashion in 1997, winning the Masters Tournament by 12 strokes and becoming the first Black golfer to capture the coveted green jacket. Wearing his iconic black cap and red shirt, Woods won his first of five green jackets.
2000s
2002: The Williams sisters top the tennis world
Serena and Venus Williams faced off three times in a Grand Slam singles final in 2002, with younger Serena winning all three matchups. However, both sisters held the #1 ranking in the world during that year, and together they won the Wimbledon doubles tournament.
2010s
2016: Colin Kaepernick kneels for justice
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem before preseason games to protest the mistreatment of minorities in America. After the 2016 season, Kaepernick was out of the league, with some believing he had been blackballed for his actions.