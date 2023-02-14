Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd recently announced that the Hampton House Motel in Brownsville has been listed in the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic Places.
The Hampton House Motel, originally known as the Booker Terrace Motel, was built in 1954 and designed by Miami architect Robert Karl Frese specifically for the Black community during the era of racial segregation. In 1961, owners Harry and Florence Markowitz renamed and renovated the motel, creating its iconic image that is preserved today.
The Hampton House Motel provided many upscale amenities, which were not typically available to Black travelers in the 1950s and ‘60s. Private rooms and bathrooms, kitchenettes and Brownsville’s first swimming pool made Hampton House the premiere accommodation for the Black community in Miami during the post-World War II period.
The upscale motel also served as a social, entertainment and political hub for Miami’s Black community. The motel’s nightclub hosted famous entertainers such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Sam Cooke and Ella Fitzgerald. Notable athletes, such as Althea Gibson, Jackie Robinson and Joe Louis, stayed at Hampton House during their Miami visits. Malcolm X frequented the motel, often to meet with his friend Muhammad Ali. Ali famously celebrated his 1964 victory over Sonny Liston in the motel’s coffee shop.
Martin Luther King Jr. used the motel to coordinate South Florida’s civil rights strategy and host press conferences. Documents show that an early version of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech was delivered at Hampton House. Ultimately, the motel was a place associated with dignity and freedom for Miami-Dade County’s Black residents and visitors for decades.
Following the end of racial segregation, Hampton House entered a period of decline and eventually closed in 1976; the building sat vacant for more than 30 years. It was slated to be demolished on 2000, but under the leadership of Enid Pinkney the community created the Historic Hampton House Community Trust to save the motel. In 2002, the Miami-Dade Historic Preservation Board designated the building as a local historic property and the county purchased the block on which the motel sits.
Today, the Historic Hampton House is a vibrant community gathering place with robust programming that’s available to rent for special events. To learn more, visit HistoricHamptonHouse.org.