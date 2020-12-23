Cindy Doucet is a modern-day fairy godmother.
The popular 99 Jamz DJ known as “Supa Cindy” has long been in the spotlight, and has served as a role model for the community’s children and youth since her infectious laugh and warm personality was first broadcast across Miami’s airwaves. Her heart recently drew her to the foster care community.
On Dec. 19, Doucet and her nonprofit foundation Supa Friends executed a “We Believe” event in the form of a holiday shopping spree. In partnership with Genesis Hopeful Haven (GHH), an organization created to support at-risk children in foster care, and additional sponsors, 25 youth who have aged out of foster care were selected to participate in the event.
A $200 gift card was given to each young man or woman, made possible in part through donations collected from individuals throughout the community. Additionally, footwear company Nike provided discount codes for up to 25% off its products. The happy participants gathered at the Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace, where they spent several hours shopping before being whisked away by limo to a celebratory lunch.
“My heart is so connected to this community and wanting to do whatever it takes to give these kids a chance,” said Doucet. “They didn’t get to pick who they were born from or raised by. I believe it’s our obligation as adults to help them do better and realize their dreams.”
Participants were overwhelmed with the amount of support they received from the “We Believe” event organizers.
“This is a nice surprise. It’s good to be in a positive atmosphere,” said Kane, who prior to the outing had never received gifts. “Genesis Hopeful Haven and the people I’ve met here are all the family that matters.”
With 61% of foster youth ending up in prison by 19, GHH’s executive director knew it was important to include a focus on aged-out youth when she created the nonprofit.
“The shopping spree gave them an opportunity to get what they needed. They loved being around each other,” explained Fritzie Saintoiry. “The country suffered as a whole from this pandemic and this population has suffered just as much, if not more.”
“Aged-out foster youth don’t normally get support; once you turn 18, it’s just goodbye,” said Alex Rodriguez, a product of GHH. “This year is a great holiday. I appreciate the programs and financial support received.”
Rodriguez can now support himself with a career as a Miami Beach police officer because of the resources provided through GHH programming and a $500 investment to start a business.
“They get to choose their destiny. Without support and guidance, 48% of these foster youth over 18 may end up homeless,” said Saintoiry.
Roughly 160 young adults are sustained by services offered through GHH, with 19 of them being a part of the program for aged-out foster youth. Some youth who benefited from the shopping spree outside of GHH came from referrals through other community organizations.