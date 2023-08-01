Bronny James was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles July 27, 2023, three days after the 18-year-old son of LeBron James went into cardiac arrest.
Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a consulting cardiologist for the younger James, said in a statement issued by the hospital that he was “successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest.” Chukumerije gave credit to “the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff” after the incident last week at the University of Southern California’s Galen Center, where the incoming freshman guard was participating in basketball practice.
“He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” Chukumerije said. “Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”
Earlier on July 27, LeBron James said his family is “safe and healthy” in a message of thanks posted on social media. The words were the Los Angeles Lakers superstar’s first public comments since his son was hospitalized.
“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!”
The top scorer in NBA history concluded his message with the hashtag “JamesGang,” his nickname for the tightknit family unit built around he and his wife, Savannah James.
Bronnny James, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., spent only a brief time in intensive care, and was healthy enough to be discharged only three days after the event. Both are positive signs for his long-term recovery, but he still is expected to undergo extensive testing to investigate the cause of his cardiac arrest.
The teen played a brief melody on piano in a video posted by his father on Instagram July 29, five days after being hospitalized. He then smiled and got up from the piano without speaking. The video doesn’t indicate where or when it was shot.
“A man of many talents,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar can be heard saying in the background as Bronny finishes playing with his two younger siblings looking on.
TMZ also posted photos of Bronny out to dinner with his family, which it says were taken July 28. They show him with his father outside a restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif.
The young athlete has built a promising basketball career for himself in his father’s considerable shadow. The 6-foot-3 teenager became a top recruit as a two-way point guard for Sierra Canyon School in suburban Chatsworth, Calif.
The combination of his famous name and his own basketball skills have made him one of the most influential teenagers in American sports. He is a social media star with 7.5 million followers on Instagram, and that potential earning power gives him the top name, image and likeness valuation in sports at $6.3 million, as estimated by On3.com.
He decided in May to attend USC, which is expected to have one of the most intriguing teams in the nation. The Trojans were holding summer practices in preparation for a 10-day tour in Europe next month.
Experts said it’s too soon to know how his hoops career could be affected by this health setback.
LeBron James and his high school sweetheart were still teenagers when they welcomed Bronny, their first child, a few months after James won the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Bronny James had nothing like the hardscrabble childhood of his father, the only child of a single mother in Akron, Ohio. Along with wealth and celebrity, he grew up with two loving, involved parents and two younger siblings as their family moved from Cleveland to Miami to Cleveland to Los Angeles.
The scion of basketball royalty embraced his father’s sport, and he has thrived while earning accolades and opportunities far beyond any special treatment he might have received because of his famous name. He was a heavily recruited player at an elite Los Angeles high school, and he chose USC two months ago for the next step in a career likely to extend to the NBA.
James has rarely given interviews, per his father’s wishes, and his infrequent social media posts are either guarded, as befits the child of a massive celebrity, or sponsored content. They also show a happy high school student who enjoys video games and family time, but also looks forward to attending college.
Three months after LeBron James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career NBA scoring record with the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2023, Bronny James announced he would attend USC. He would stay near home, just two miles down Figueroa Boulevard from the Lakers’ downtown arena, but far enough to establish his independence while building his basketball skills for a shot at a lasting career in the NBA.
LeBron James was overjoyed when his son chose to spend next year in college instead of an NBA preparatory professional team. While he said he wasn’t sure about some of his great-grandparents, James was reasonably sure his son would be the first person in their family lineage to attend a university.
The proud father also has said for years that he hopes to play in the NBA at the same time as his son, who wouldn’t be eligible for the league until the fall of 2024 at the earliest. LeBron James would be in his 22nd season next fall, which would match the longest career in NBA history.