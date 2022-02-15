“You should visit AARLCC because it is a space that affirms you if you are a Black person. It is a space that will help you learn if you are not of the African diaspora. It is a space that tells American history in a way that is available to the whole family,” said Makiba Foster, regional manager of the African American Research Library and Cultural Center.
Hers was a message that many guests embraced at center’s rededication ceremony Feb. 11. People from across South Florida came to its Fort Lauderdale location to mark the facility’s 20th anniversary, which began a yearlong celebration of the library’s journey of collecting, preserving and sharing Black history and culture.
Guests dressed in a mixture of formal and African attire with bright textures and patterns, and enjoyed Caribbean fare and entertainment by Sasa African Dance Theater and guitarist Mario Willem Hai.
“I saw all the beautiful women in these bright colors celebrating our culture,” said guest Metris Batts-Coley, chief operating officer of the Dunns-Josephine Hotel. “To sample our food and hear the musician play, it was great to see people out and happy.”
The AARLCC kickoff celebration also debuted “Collectors’ Duet: The Lifelong Librarianship of Vivian D. Hewitt and Dorothy Porter Wesley,” a new exhibition featuring writings, photographs and rare books highlighting the legacy of Hewitt and Wesley. The show runs until June 18.
Wesley was a librarian, scholar, author, bibliographer and curator who built the Moorland-Spingarn Research Center at Howard University into a world-class research collection. Hewitt, along with her husband, John Hewitt, were collectors of Haitian art and artifacts. In 1978 she became the first Black woman elected as president of the Special Library Association.
“This is Black excellence at all levels. Their work changed librarianship to reflect Black people better. They are also a part of our seed collection,” said Foster.
The AARLCC opened its doors Oct. 26, 2002. The facility became a reality through the vision and hard work of Samuel F. Morrison, the former director of Broward County Library. Through community outreach and fundraising, Morrison secured the resources necessary to build the library.
“He convinced people from all over Broward County, especially from the Black community, to come together for a common goal of raising money to build this institution,” said Pamela Adams, president of the AARLCC. “I’ve been involved since the very beginning. We went to the business community and Broward County government. The commissioners at the time donated the land and provided seed money for the building. The Black community raised close to a million dollars to contribute to the construction.”
The AARLCC is one of three African American research libraries in the country, The other two being the Auburn Avenue Research Library on African-American History and Culture in Atlanta and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York City.
People’s belief in the AARLCC keeps the building standing to this day. Through donations and memberships to Friends of the AARLCC, the facility provides programming and resources for South Florida residents.
“A lot of small-business owners use this space for workshops and seminars. I’ve attended several dance performances in the auditorium,” said Batts-Cooley.
“I have been here quite a few times,” said Joe Allen, a local poet, and author. “I go upstairs to work on my books. On Juneteenth I performed my poem on stage with a marching band. This is the treasure of Fort Lauderdale. I am friends with the AARLCC and this has improved my life.”
“When you come here, you’re reflected everywhere,” said Foster. “AARLCC fills the gaps where schools sometimes do not meet the needs. Black children can come to our bookshelves and see stories that represent them. Sometimes when you go to other places, you have to dig to find yourself.”
There is a slate of events planned throughout 2022 to commemorate the facility’s anniversary. Up next is an outdoor, drive-in play called “Head Above Water: The Life of Esther Rolle.”
Rolle was a native of Pompano, Fla., and an award-winning actress who played Florida Evans on the 1970s sitcom “Good Times.” “Head Above Water” is only showing for three nights starting March 25.
The AARLCC hopes to attract a windfall of guests to its celebratory events throughout the course of this year.
“We are a space that will try to tell the story of Black history and culture,” said Foster. “If the other places aren’t doing what they are supposed to do, you can find refuge here to learn our history, our culture, and everything that goes along with it.”