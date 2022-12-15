Local Black-owned businesses are coming together this weekend for Black Out Sunday in North Miami to offer the community late holiday shopping, music, and food for all to enjoy on Dec.18, from 4 -9 p.m.
Festivals like this one and the Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival offer local Black entrepreneurs and Black Miamians the opportunity to generate wealth by circulating money within their community. Black Out Sunday offers the same opportunity with vendors that have something for everyone.
“The African American spending power reached a record $1.6 Trillion last year. Most small businesses depend on holiday sales to keep their businesses afloat. Why not circulate those dollars in our communities by supporting Black-owned businesses this holiday season?” said Melissa Latotortue, founder of Black Owned South Florida, who organized Sunday's event.
North Miami native Latotortue worked on a market in the Fort Lauderdale MASS District (Music & Art South of Sunrise) in October 2021, and the concept grew from there. She says she founded Black Out Sunday to provide South Florida Black-owned businesses the space to network and spread the word about their services and goods.
The market event in Fort Lauderdale is run quarterly, but Latotortue hopes to run NoMi Villages’ Black Out Sunday on the first Sunday of every month with a different theme.
This month’s theme coincides with the holiday season, and the following market will coincide with North Miami’s large Haitian community celebration of Haitian Independence Day.
“I’m big on doing themes, so for June I do Juneteenth, and in March I might do spring break. I always try to implement something in the market to get people to come out,” said Latotortue.
North Miami’s holiday market will reflect the Caribbean roots of many of the city's residents, featuring live reggae and other Caribbean music to accompany the laidback atmosphere of the market.
“I think more people come out in the evening time, so we catch the going out crowd or families looking for something to do in the evening. With the market at NoMi Village, I think it brings that Wynwood vibe to North Miami,” Latotortue said.
This weekend's Black Out Sunday currently has 25 vendors signed up, with the goal of registering a total of 30-40. Latotortue continues to accept sign-ups from vendors until Dec.17, which will range from skincare, baked goods, and a variety of customizable goods for holiday shoppers.
“A lot of people quickly signed up for NoMi Village ... I have loyal vendors that follow my events and others that hear about it and make sure to sign up,” said Latotortue. “I think monthly markets would be really good at North Miami.”
Vendors who wish to sign up for Black Out Sunday can do so on Instagram @BlackOwnedSouthFL or email contact@BlackOwnedSFL.com.