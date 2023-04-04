You have a story to tell.
It’s not a long one, but you like to think of yourself as a person of few words anyhow. So why not see how others tell their tales in verse, in form, in total and with great meaning? Take a look at these new books and explore the genre being celebrated during this, National Poetry Month.
Black culture and the women’s movement feature heavily in the poems found in “Side Notes from the Archivist” (Amistad, $16.99), Anastacia-Reneé’s new collection. Beginning in the 1980s with “a badrillion girl bands & boy bands & big group bands,” the book looks at life in “retroflect” from a middle schooler’s point of view – which feels quite nostalgic, until the author reaches adulthood in her narrative. From there, the collection reads like a list of “episodes” of a TV show, tales of love of self and others, Black queer life and a surprisingly overwhelming sense of power to round up the book, which is meant for older teens and adults, only.
Pick up a copy of “No Sweet Without Brine” (Amistad, $16.99) by Cynthia Manick, and you’ll see that the title tells you everything you need to know: This book will make you smile with bits of gentle poetry that’ll suddenly sneak up on you and smack you with the vinegar of reality. In this collection you’ll find an “Ode to JET Magazine,” an out-loud musing on parental love, and a list of “Fears and Questions.” There’s advice for Black girls and on living a good life despite disrespectful words from a doctor; musings on movies, celebrities and history; and dealing with racism that borders on ridiculousness. Check it out first, but this is one that’s likely best for readers ages 15 to adult.
Finally, there’s no better time to introduce your 3-to-6-year-old to poetry than this month, and “The Knowing” (Penguin, $18.99) by Ani DiFranco – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, political activist and feminist icon – may be a great start. This is a book about a very young girl who has a story to tell. She has color in her hair and skin, favorite belongings, songs she likes to sing and a village she’s lived in all her life. But what’s most important is that she has “The Knowing,” which is “underneath all that I know,” she says. This book takes a little getting used to, but poetry lovers may cherish it. Artwork by Julia Mathew provides young readers with imagery that can help parents spark imagination and offer opportunities for discussions of spirituality.
If these books of poetry don’t quite fit what you’re looking for, then get yourself to your favorite library or bookstore and let a helpful staffer find just what you need. Rhyme, not rhyme all the time, that’s fine but not needed, not heeded, not conceited. Don’t you want to glory in a poem story?
Poetry books by various authors. Various page counts and publishers. $16.99-$18.99.