While theaters remain shuttered across the country and Broadway is still dark, South Florida held its 44th annual Carbonell Awards on Monday in celebration of regional theater. Known as our local version of the Tony Awards, this year’s Carbonell program took place virtually in keeping with social distancing, instead of the usual theatrical venue.
Out of the 32 plays and musicals nominated for multiple awards, three had majority Black casts. They were “Memphis” (six nominations), staged at Actors’ Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre in Coral Gables; “Fences” (five nominations), presented by Palm Beach Dramaworks; and “A Raisin in the Sun” (three nominations), produced by New City Players in Fort Lauderdale.
“Memphis,” a crowd-pleasing musical with a soulful score, tells the story of a white disc jockey who makes it his mission to bring blues and soul music to a white southern audience in the 1950s. Believing that music and love can transcend race, his relationship with a Black singer during segregation addresses social barriers and prejudice.
August Wilson's “Fences” tells the tale of Troy Maxson, a Black garbage collector and ex-convict who once had a promising future in baseball. He eventually settles down and starts a family, but bitterness resulting from his experiences with racism nearly destroys his marriage and leads him to stand in the way of his son’s athletic ambitions, resulting in irreparable damage between the two.
“A Raisin in the Sun,” written by Lorraine Hansberry, is the story of a poor Black family living on the South Side of Chicago during the 1950s. Seeking to move into a white middle-class neighborhood, the family is met with challenges and racial prejudice. It is considered by many to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century.
Out of the combined 14 nominations for these productions, just one landed a Carbonell – Rita Cole was recognized with a best supporting actress win for her role as Ruth Younger in “A Raisin In the Sun.” The Miami-born actress is frequently seen on South Florida stages, most recently in GableStage’s “Skeleton Crew” and the Miracle Theatre’s “Doubt: A Parable.” This is her first Carbonell win.
“Producing ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ can only be described as an honor,” said Tim Davis, producing artistic director of New City Players in Fort Lauderdale. “I’ve never seen a group of artists take a process so seriously and intentionally. It was an inspiration to watch it come together. The real payoff was the audiences’ response. Several patrons have come up to me after a show and said, ‘I’m speechless.’ Connecting our community to such a classic, relevant, and beautiful story is what it’s all about.”
Zoetic Stage, which has a residency at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County in the Carnival Studio Theater, swept the awards program with 12 wins.
Look for more arts and culture coverage in The Miami Times and an upcoming feature on the impact of the coronavirus on local theater, and specifically on the lives of Black actors, playwrights, and theater companies.