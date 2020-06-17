June is National Caribbean American Heritage Month, and South Florida is home to the highest Caribbean American population among all the United States.
In May, Haitian Heritage month served as a pregame to the celebration for the additional 25 Caribbean counties and vast amounts of islands.
Since 2006, the month of June has been designated by presidential proclamation as an observance to honor the rich culture and heritage of the Caribbean people. About 13 million — close to 4% of the total U.S. population — have Caribbean ancestry. This month also serves as recognition of the contributions Caribbean-Americans have made throughout the United States.
Greatness lies in diversity, and we can acknowledge and visibly see the significant ways Caribbean-Americans have shaped the culture. Many people think about the Caribbean and limit it to Haiti, Bahamas and Jamaica. While the latter islands are the largest countries by population, but some hidden gems and territories that have made an impact on the United States also.
From the pristine persevered island of Dominica to the secluded island life of Bonaire, there is so much to appreciate and immerse in the culture abroad and even in South Florida.
During the 14th year of celebration this month, here are some of the things that have greatly enriched our society, contributing to the arts, culture, food, and flair adding to the diverse melting pot that is South Florida.
Food
The Caribbean is known for its electric mix of cuisines and traditional dishes inspired by the resources of the islands. Dunkunoo Jamaican Kitchen recently opened in Wynwood, is classified as Miami’s first and only full-service upscale, Caribbean dining experience. “Caribbean Culture is full of colors, good vibes, and unity. When you come to our restaurant, you will see colorful paintings, and a strong sense of the Caribbean, from the food we serve, our cocktails, and the music,” said Brandon Heard, general manager.
Dunkunoo Wynwood is best known for its grilled snapper, its famous jerk chicken platter, and pride themselves in serving some of the best cocktails in South Florida. “Come fi di food, stay fi di vibes,” is their motto.
Another staple in the South Florida area keeping the culture alive is Naomi’s Garden, nestled in Little Haiti. Naomi’s Garden started in 1996 by community demand, members of the community approached them saying “we see Haitian people, we smell food, where’s lunch?” Their most popular dish is the vegan legume. “Caribbean culture is a true experience brought together through thousands of years of experience and cultural shifts in the most beautiful environment, said Noam Yemini, Manager of Naomi’s Gardens.
Arts/South Florida Culture/ Neighborhoods
Bahamian-American actor, film director, and ambassador Sydney Poitier was born in Miami and had to opportunity to participate in the renown A Raisin in the Sun film. He soon went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, the first black male actor to win that award.
In addition to Caribbean American Heritage Month, it is also Black Music Month, this is also a time to honor Reggae star Bob Marley of Jamaica. The reggae legend created some of his finest work in Florida and his family continues to have a presence in South Florida.
Many neighborhoods in South Florida will leave Caribbean Americans feeling like they never left their hometown. Places like Little Haiti and Little Havana create authentic vibrant encounters with the locals.
“I believe this month Is important and should be more recognized, so people are more inclined to celebrate their heritage. It is especially important during these times since everyone is so distant and may feel detached from society, so celebrating Caribbean-American Heritage Month may give people a sense of community,” said Natalie Taylor, a Haitian American South Florida native.
Celebration
During this month, many local events acknowledging the Caribbean American Heritage Month would have been taking place like the annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards and Taste of the Caribbean to name a few. Due to the current pandemic, traditional festivities are limited but there are still ways to celebrate.
In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, the Caribbean Bar Association in collaboration with the City of Miramar will hold a virtual event June 25, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This event will introduce Caribbean diaspora for those who reside in South Florida to members of the distinct Caribbean American leaders and candidates for federal, state, county, and municipal office.
CARIB News will also be hosting an event to celebrates the achievements of those who continue to put the Caribbean on the map via the Power 100. This event has been going on for 38 years but will go virtual on June 26, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Caribbean immigrants have been contributing to the well-being of American society since its founding, and no celebration is ever complete without recognition of the continued contributions of the Caribbean Americans.