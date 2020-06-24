Swimsuit? check. Sunglasses? Gucci transitional frames on deck. Camera? Inside cross-body case. Passport? Pack it inside a clear, sanitized pouch, and oh yeah — don’t forget your CDC protocol mask. It’s time to travel!
Miami-Dade County officials agreed as far back as May 22 that June 1 would be the target date for beaches and hotels could begin to take reservations from beyond just "essential" lodgers. The green light to re-open, with some restrictions, is just in time for destination travel and Staycations.
But a vacation to the Caribbean for an Island vibe could save your summer.
Virtual escapes have been the reality for many, but a glimmer of hope is here, after months of lockdowns, closed borders and curfews. If blue water, swaying palms and pristine white sand are your fancy, expect to embrace new visits to Caribbean Islands with onsite health screenings and social distancing as recommended precautions. Face masks may be the new accessories to swimsuits.
Here are some Caribbean islands and territories that have created a plan and look forward to welcoming visitors back to paradise in what is set to be the ‘new normal.’
Puerto Rico – May 26
Although classified as a U.S. territory, this island's glowing waters, tropical rainforests and the exhilarating landscape is a great escape. The scents of the sea breeze and authentic medley of Spanish-American cuisines are worth the trip.
The island opened May 26 for business except for municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.
COVID Protocols: For all visitors, there will be screening on arrival at the Luis Muno Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan. Travelers may be also be asked to quarantine for 14 days, regardless of symptoms.
Things to Do: Explore the beaches to surf, swim and kayak however no sunbathing is allowed. If you’re a fan of history and culture, stroll around the historic district of Old San Juan with the pastel-colored Spanish-style homes. If you’re not ready to go to the island just yet, you can stay connected to the island through virtual salsa classes or exclusive online live tours of El Yunque National Rainforest.
U.S. Virgin Islands – June 1
Air planes are reportedly booked with limited seating as this island reopened June 1. Safety rules are in place for hotels, resorts, restaurants, bars, taxis and a “No Mask, No Service," mandate is required.
Saint Lucia – June 4
This beautiful island welcomed visitors back to the island June 4, but visitors are required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test within 48 hours of boarding a flight.
Jamaica – June 15
Famed as the birthplace of reggae music, this island’s scenic landscapes and reef-lined beaches are a must-visit. The diversity of the island is incomparable with ranges from tropical rainforest to rolling meadowlands.
Opening: Borders reopened to international travelers June 15. Southwest and Delta Air Line have officially announced plans to relaunch routes to Montego Bay.
COVID Protocols: Tourists will undergo voluntary COVID tests, but no quarantine is required. Arriving passengers will endure screenings which include thermal scans along with normal protocols of face masks and social distancing in public places. Within the next two weeks, Jamaica will review whether to reopen public beaches, water attractions and amusement parks.
Things to Do: Some hotels and resorts have announced opening dates and Sandals Montego Bay was one of those. All-inclusive resorts would be optimal as amenities and entertainment like water sports and in-room dining will be available. If you want to wait until Jamaica fully opens, you can engage with Visit Jamaica’s Instagram. They currently have Puzzle Packs games where you can complete the puzzle and guess the location and possibly win a prize box.
Dominican Republic – July 1
The Dominican Republic is the second-largest Caribbean Country just two hours south of Miami. Boasting nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, travelers can experience the natural setting of waterfalls, while enjoying the specialties of the islands like the cigars, rum and chocolate.
Opening: June 3, private transportation and gambling companies with the except for casinos will begin operating. July 1, Tourism is projected to be activated along with commercial operations for flights. Some hotel openings, gyms and restaurants will be available.
COVID Protocols: Visitors are expected to follow social distancing guidelines along with several safety protocols among arrival.
Things to do: Unfortunately, The Dominican Republic was one of the hardest -hit Caribbean countries hit by COVID-19, but the Ministry of Public Health has been working hard to slow the spread by quickly detecting current cases. If you are interested in engaging in the culture, you can visit the 360-degree exhibition “Being Oscar de la Renta” to learn more about the designer and his Dominican roots.
Saint Maarten and St. Martin – July 1
Travelers will love hotels like Sonesta Ocean Point and Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa will have discounted rates on weekday all-inclusive stays.
Bahamas – July 1
Get ready to conch and festival! The Bahamas will activate temperature checks at the airport and requiring face masks in any situation necessary.
The Turks and Caicos Islands – July 22
The Turks and Caicos Islands is opening later than most Caribbean Countries on July 22 as additional protocols will be shared in the coming weeks.