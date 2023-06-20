There’s nothing that can keep Christian Cooper from enjoying his “happy place,” the bird-friendly Ramble of New York’s Central Park – not even his tense, viral video encounter three years ago with a woman walking her dog off leash in his refuge.
Cooper, a lifelong birder, is Black, a relative rarity for the pastime. The dog owner is Amy Cooper, who is white and no relation. His video of her pleading with a 911 operator to “send the cops” because, she falsely claimed, an African American man was threatening her life, has been viewed more than 45 million times on social media.
Much has happened to each Cooper since.
She was fired by the investment firm that employed her at the time and a judge tossed her lawsuit challenging the dismissal. Later, a misdemeanor charge against her was dropped after she completed a program on racial bias.
He scored a memoir, out last week, and has his own series on Nat Geo Wild, traveling the U.S. doing what he loves most: birding. “Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper” premiered Saturday.
Christian Cooper’s decision to record the Central Park encounter was personal but routine for birders trying to convince park officials to do something about dogs off leashes where signs clearly prohibit it to protect plantings and leave birds undisturbed. He was polite but firm as he spoke off-camera while Amy Cooper raged.
“I thought to myself, you know what? They’re going to shoot us dead no matter what we do. And if that’s the case, I’m going out with my dignity intact,” he said.
Amy Cooper demanded he stop recording, and got upset when he offered her cocker spaniel, Henry, a dog treat. It’s a tactic controversial among birders frustrated by unleashed dogs in The Ramble.
“It’s a very in-your-face move. You know, no bones about that. I haven’t done it since,” he said.
He declined to cooperate with prosecutors in the criminal case against Amy Cooper.
Now, Cooper is all about spreading the gospel of birding once again. His book, “Better Living through Birding: Notes from a Black Man in the Natural World,” opens with the Central Park encounter and then launches into his life, with stories of how birding helped him connect to the world as a closeted gay child in his predominantly white Long Island hometown, and how all things Star Trek, science fiction and Marvel Comics have sustained him to this day, at age 60.
“The cure to my outsider status was to go outside, outside of myself, outside of my own head, outside into nature,” he said.
As a longtime board member of the New York City Audubon Society, Cooper has seen the ranks of Black birders increase, and he has participated in a movement among National Audubon Society chapters to cast off the name of John James Audubon. Cooper’s chapter of the society is in the process of coming up with a new name, though the parent organization declined to do the same.
With his book, Cooper said, “I hope to reach a whole mass of people who have never really thought about birds or maybe haven’t engaged with nature on that level.”
On Nat Geo (the series hits Disney+ June 21), Cooper serves as host and was a consulting producer. The six episodes have him scaling a Manhattan bridge tagging peregrine falcon chicks and navigating volcanic terrain in Hawaii in search of elusive honeycreepers, among other adventures.