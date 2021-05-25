Chance the Rapper premiered his concert film ‘Magnificent Coloring World’ last week with a VIP event at Chicago’s River East AMC Theater.
“Most premieres happen in LA,” said Chance. “I wanted to do something for my people, so, they can experience something like this.”
Directed by Jake Schreier and produced by Chance’s House of Kicks and Park Pictures, the film highlights his ground-breaking Magnificent Coloring World Tour. Distributing the film independently, Chance said he is “extremely” happy and “proud” of himself.
“I’ve never imagined it would happen,” said the Grammy Award-winning artist. “Thank you, AMC, and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film, and this partnership possible.”
Chance, a native of Chicago’s Southside, is the only artist to distribute a movie through AMC Theaters.
“Chance’s love for the cinemas made this partnership a no-brainer,” said Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters. “We couldn’t be happier to bring his vision to the big screen.”
Filmed a few years ago, Chance said he originally junked the project, but during the pandemic he learned a lot about film editing.
“I’m real big on the cinematic experience,” he said. “During the pandemic I started doing virtual concerts and filming them remotely. I tried to film each piece individually and in doing that, I learned a lot about cinema, like cinematography, lighting and editing. I filmed this four years ago and canned it, but because I learned a lot of stuff, I decided to take a whack at editing it. I’m extremely happy with the finished product.”
The star-studded event featured appearances from Chicago rapper Vic Mensa and pop superstar Justin Bieber. “Magnificent Coloring World” premiered on the fifth anniversary of “Color Book,” Chance’s award-winning mixtape that earned three Grammy awards, including best new artist, best rap performance for “No Problem” and best rap album. The wins ultimately made Chance a permanent fixture in the hip-hop culture.
“Magnificent Coloring World” is scheduled to hit AMC Theaters nationwide this summer.