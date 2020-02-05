Ladies of Carver Ranches Club celebrate 60 years
Women have always rocked. Over the years, women have been lifting their voices to make communities all around the world a better place. And a group of women who has been doing just that are the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club of Broward County. The club was founded by Easter Robinson and has been around since the 1960s. Back then, the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club along with their husbands purchased plots of land in Carver Ranches. Many Black families would live there. The Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club was formed to improve school quality for the children of Carver Ranches. As a group, the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club would go to the Broward County school board and present their complaints concerning removing children from the “old leaky roof army barracks buildings” to a regular school environment. They also addressed concerns of transportation so that children would be bused to a nearby high school. The school board not only heard from the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club members but granted their requests. Because of their efforts, children were bused the following school year to Attucks High School in Hollywood and the development of Carver Ranches Elementary school occurred. That took a lot of grit and courage. Those were some downright bold moves for those times.
Susie Davis Wells was the first school principal from 1949 to 1962. Over the years, the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club grew in numbers. Club members were also a part of the Parent Teachers Association (PTA). The Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club ensured representation on the PTA, sponsored stage curtains and took an active role on Broward School Parent County Council, too. They did more than fundraise; they took action. Our PTAs in Miami-Dade should take a few pages from their book, especially as it relates to taking action. Susie Daniels-Wells would ultimately become president of the PTA and served as the treasurer for 58 years. Today, the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club serves as volunteers and has collaborated with City of West Park. For their years of service and giving back to the community, the Charity Ladies of Carver Ranches Club will host a gala on March 14, 2020 to commemorate “60 Years of Giving.” Contact Irma Johnson at 662-417-1296 for further information.
Men mentor youth
From what’s being portrayed about our youth, especially Black males, you’d think that all hope is lost. In an effort to defy the odds and change the narrative about youth, Francis Francois launched the Mighty Men’s Mentoring Ministry (4M). 4M is a faith-based program built on principles that engage and develop young boys physically, mentally and spiritually. Francois acknowledges while there are other mentoring programs around, what sets 4M apart from the others is the level of one-to-one engagement between the mentors and protégés. 4M follows a curriculum developed by Francois that includes entrepreneurship, financial literacy, etiquette, health & wellness, culture & heritage, youth mental health, reading literacy, and civil rights. Each week, mentors meet up with protégés at New Way Fellowship Church in Miami Gardens. They also arrange off-site community activities once a month. Ahead of Super Bowl LIV, 4M took the group of boys to experience a NFL festival at the North Miami Athletic Stadium. At the event, the group of boys got a chance to put on NFL gear, take lots of pictures, get autographs from football players, and much more. Truly exciting times! For more information about 4M contact Francis Francois at 786-419-0981.
20 years a president
When it comes to fighting for justice, fairness and equality, Adora Obi Nweze is no stranger to it. Nweze has served as the president of the NAACP’s Florida State Conference for 20 years. That’s more than a milestone; that’s two whole decades. Nweze is also a national board member of the NAACP. During the first quarterly conference of the year, Nweze was recognized for her years of service as state president. Nweze’s years of service even caught the attention of national chairman Leon Russell and he tweeted: “Florida State Youth and College celebrate state president Adora Obi Nweze’s 20 years of service in that position.” I’ve never met a president who has ever served anywhere for that length of time in the same capacity. That’s not only tenure, that’s some commitment.
Congratulations president Adora Obi Nweze.
Art fair showcases Bahamian culture
This was not your typical art fair. This one was held on the water and featured Bahamian art and Junkanoo pieces. It was a four-day curated event inspired by rich culture. In order to take part in the art fair, you’d have to travel by water ferry. Homes were all decorated and set up as galleries. And inside the homes were various expressions of Bahamian fine arts, from paintings, photography, sculptures and ceramics, to award winning Bahamian crafted straw bags. A variety of Bahamian music played in the background. Betty Bethel-Moss, director of marketing, Bahamas Tourist Office, Florida was thrilled to see the Art Fair happen. “Our participation in Art Fort Lauderdale has been an event we have been working towards since last year when we were presented with the opportunity. It took a lot of planning, however, much thanks to curator Jennifer Nayak Feldman, a resident of Florida and The Bahamas; Andre Feldman, Argus Advisors; Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow, co-founders of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Bahamas,” Bethel-Moss said. Ten percent of the proceeds from Bahamas Haus was committed for donation to The Bahamas’ Grand Bahama Children’s Home, to go toward the rebuilding of the home, and providing educational supplies and resources for art therapy for children rescued post Hurricane Dorian. For more information on The Islands Of The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com.
Speak up, Broward County Schools
Broward County Public Schools needs to address the lack of communication flowing from their newsroom. For the second time, in less than 90 days, another one of its students has died. Both were Black males, played football and attended the very same school - Deerfield Beach High School. Back in December, it took the Broward County school officials four whole days to release a statement concerning the tragic death of Bryce Gowdy. This time it’s Terrance Jackson who has died as a result of a tragic chain of events. I tweeted “Another Black boy died and there is complete silence from Broward Schools. Hey .@RobertwRuncie & .@ReverendRos do you know that this is the 2nd student in less than 6mos who has reportedly died & also attended Deerfield High? Will you be making an announcement soon?” Shortly after my tweet, school board vice chair Rosalind Osgood replied: “@Daniella4Change I’m not sure how you came to your conclusion. In response to the December death, The school Board issued a statement, attended the memorial & funeral. I personally spoke to Mr. Jackson 3 hours ago. I am in regular contact with students at Deerfield @RobertwRuncie.” To answer Osgood’s question, I tweeted “I arrived at my conclusion from facts. In the tragic death of Gowdy, it took four days before #BCPS put out a statement. I’m still awaiting an email response from Kathy Koch to explain why there was a delay. As to the student that was recently killed, where’s the statement?” I look forward to hearing more about Terrance Jackson from Broward schools.