The Children’s Trust honored the work of individuals and organizations putting the needs of children and families first at the 2023 Champions for Children awards ceremony.
Grassroots community activist Regina Davis received the Excellence in Advocacy Award while the Jessie Trice Community Health System (JTCHS) received a program of the year nod for the health care services it provides at dozens of local schools.
Community trailblazers like Davis, lovingly known as “Ms. Regina,” has dedicated the last 43 years to improving the quality of life for Miami-Dade County residents. Her community service began with helping young pregnant girls stay in school and she’s continued to advocate for children and families in Liberty City, Brownsville and Allapattah.
While Davis has received numerous accolades from other organizations, she said she feels particularly honored to be recognized by The Children’s Trust, which she calls an authentic organization that looked into the heart of the community to select her.
“A lot of times, folks like us who are knocking on doors and making sure our children go to school and clean the uniforms are overlooked,” she said. “So The Children’s Trust didn’t just choose me, they chose all the people who put faith in what the parents and I do for our children. The Trust showed us they care about our schools and our families.”
Davis’ mother taught her to live by the philosophy that it takes a village to raise a child. Her teachings cemented her daughter’s foundation for community work, not only to help who you can but to do so without expectations. Davis’ mother led by example, bringing children home who were in danger of being abused by alcoholic or drug-addicted parents.
“My mother made it very clear that we are responsible for the children – the postman, the milkman, everyone – and I grew up believing that,” said Davis. “If children are given a voice and speak up to say something is going on, then we have to respect that and help them.”
Davis continues to support improvements to education and programming in her area and is a critical partner in the Urban League of Greater Miami’s “We Rise” community education efforts. She advocates for low-income housing complexes to have access to after-school and summer programs, tutoring programs and enrichment activities. Along with children's advocacy, she helps organize her neighborhood's health and family resource fairs.
She also ensured that Brownsville Middle School students received clear backpacks to make the school safer for its student body and administration.
“We have not lost a child since implementing the clear book bags,” said Davis. “There are no more children being shot at or bringing guns and weapons to Brownsville Middle School. Children can still play with each other without working if someone is pulling out a gun or a knife, and teachers don’t have to watch their back.”
The countless hours she spends in advocacy and volunteering never waiver, despite experiencing gun violence personally at the hands of three underaged young men. Consequently, she now requires the help of a walker, but forgives the young men for their actions because she is motivated by her belief that every child can be successful.
“Children misbehave and it’s difficult to forgive, but adults are responsible for children, so that is the person who needs to be held accountable. This community is learning,” said Davis. “My goal is to continue to empower parents and children to speak out, to do better.”
Formerly known as the Economic Opportunity Family Health Center, JTCHS was founded in 1967 by Jessie Collins Trice, the first Black person to receive a nursing degree from the University of Miami. What began as fulfilling local health care needs has grown into multiple primary care centers focused on improving health equity across South Florida by providing comprehensive care.
JTCHS provided health services 20 years ago to four schools and struggled to keep staff on-site to offer adequate services, according to Ann Neasman, president and CEO of the organization. JTCHS has been funded by The Children's Trust since 2006 to place health professionals in schools and today it serves 40 locations.
“It just means the world to me to be able to keep children healthy, and not only have nurses in schools but social workers and mental health workers who are so desperately needed, more than ever,” said Neasman, who this week celebrates 19 years with JTCHS.
A native Floridian who always envisioned a future serving the community as a public health nurse, Neasman worked in the Jackson Memorial Health System in various capacities for more than 20 years then continued on to the North Dade Health Center. She later retired from there but remained on the health care landscape through JTCHS.
“I get to do what I’ve wanted from the beginning and work in population health. I get to look into the area and ask, what can we do to make life better for individuals in communities that may not have access to affordable quality health care?” she said. “It’s just a great feeling.”
Receiving an award for her work at an organization that provided her with her dream job was even better.
“Over the many years that I’ve been in this community and with Jessie Trice, it’s just rewarding to see what has happened in this community and what we’ve done over 55 years,” said Neasman. “I’m beyond words and excited that I’ve been a small part of that.”
Other program of the year honorees included the Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe and Breakthrough Miami. The Excellence in Direct Service Award went to Abigail Peskin, and Early Learning Coalition president and CEO Evelio C. Torres received the David Lawrence Jr. Champion for Children Award. In a new category, Ransom Everglades School student Lauren Page was awarded for excellence in youth leadership.