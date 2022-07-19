The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner revealed Monday that 28-year-old comedian Jak Knight’s untimely death last week was caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Knight recently co-created and executive-produced the “Bust Down” hit series on Peacock about a group of friends working at an Indiana casino. It stars Chris Redd, Sam Jay and Langston Kerman, who also created the series with Knight.
He was most known for his involvement on the animated “Big Mouth” Netflix series as a voice actor for the show’s DeVon character and also one of the writers from 2017 - 2021.
Knight was also part of the writing team for the ABC “Black-ish” American sitcom starring Anthony Anderson and “Lucas Bros. Moving Co.”
The standup comedian has won many accolades, earning him the Comedy Central Comic to Watch title in 2014 and a spot on Netflix’s comedy lineup series. Since gaining worldwide recognition, he has opened for Dave Chappelle, Moshe Kasher, Eric Andre, Hannibal Buress and Joel McHale.
This year, he was nominated for the Writers Guild of America award for a comedic sketch on “Pause with Sam Jay.”
“Jak Knight was a hysterical and honest comedian,” said Comedy Central in a social media post. “We will miss him tremendously.”