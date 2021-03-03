Prince Akeem is coming to America, again. This time around, it’s for a long-lost son he never knew he had.
A sequel to the 1988 classic “Coming to America,” "Coming 2 America,” will debut on Amazon this Friday, March 5. The film took five years of work and three script drafts to get to the screen.
Set after the events of the first film, former Prince Akeem Joffer, played by Eddie Murphy, is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son in America, played by Jermaine Fowler, who is the heir to the throne. Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall), embark on an adventure to Queens, New York, to bring his son back to Zamunda, along with his mother (Leslie Jones) and brother (Tracy Morgan).
“The original "Coming to America" is the first movie in the history of movies that had an all-Black cast that was successful all around the world,” Murphy said in a virtual press junket attended by The Miami Times. “And there’s just a handful of movies that have had an all-Black cast that have been successful all around the world. Actually, you can count them on one hand and you’ll have fingers left over.”
“It’s like the legacy of this movie is that it’s accessible to all audiences, and the reason why our movies don’t go around the world is because our story is provocative to us … Most of our movies shine a light on some social injustice or some civil unrest or some [expletive] that we went through, and around the world they don’t give a [expletive] about that. 'Coming to America' is not about any of those things; it’s about family and love and doing the right thing and tradition. And it’s these amazing images of Black kings and queens and princesses,” Murphy added.
This time around the film displays a message of female empowerment. Akeem’s daughters – played by Akiley Love, KiKi Layne and Bella Murphy, Murphy’s real-life daughter – are all warriors and his eldest daughter, played by Layne, isn’t happy about not being considered the heir to her father’s throne.
“It was really cool to play a character like [mine] because I just felt so empowered,” said Bella Murphy. “I feel like the story shows how women can do just as much as men, and if not, they can do it even better. I was nervous because I was flailing my stick around and I didn’t want to hit Wesley Snipes in the head, because that’s not a good impression … It actually turned out really well.”
“I was kind of nervous because they wanted me to beat up this really huge guy,” Love said. “They wanted me to use the bo staff and just hit him where the sun doesn’t shine, you know what I’m talking about. So I was doing that and then I was actually having a lot of fun because I got to swing glasses at him and crack a vase over his head.”
James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Lisa McDowell), John Amos (Cleo McDowell), Paul Bates (Oha), Vanessa Bell Calloway (Imani Izzi), Garcelle Beauvais and Louie Anderson will reprise their roles in the sequel.
Murphy and Hall will also play multiple characters from the original, including Clarence, Morris, Saul, Randy Watson and Reverend Brown. Hall said the makeup for those characters has improved.
“It’s less abrasive to your skin these days,” he said. “The chemicals are better, but it’s still four to six hours.”
Several new faces will join the star-studded ensemble: Fowler, Jones, Morgan, Layne, Love, Snipes, Teyana Taylor, Nomzamo Mbatha, the single-monikered Rotimi and Bella Murphy, who will be making her film debut.
Jones felt her character was just like her.
“I mean, seriously, just so ghetto, so free in life. You ain’t gotta take care of me, I’ll take care of me. I ain’t need no prince to raise my son,” she said. “It was so easy to play because it was just one of those characters that you do embrace. I love these types of characters that are in a movie that are going to join everybody together.”
Murphy revealed that Dave Chappelle was going to portray a witch doctor in the film, a role which ultimately went to Hall.
“Originally, I was going to pay the witch doctor and I was going to play Wesley’s character, General Izzi,” Murphy said. “But then I started to think about how long it would be to do this makeup. It takes six hours to do and Arsenio was like, 'Well I can do it.’”
At a show with Hall, Chappelle learned the “Coming 2 America” sequel was in the works and asked to be a part of it, but his schedule later didn’t allow him to join the cast.
“So we’re doing the movie and then, one night after everybody was leaving, [Arsenio] had the [witch doctor] makeup on, six hours to put it on,” Murphy said. “He’s sitting in the makeup chair and he had a tissue. He said the contact lenses water was running out – he was crying. He was crying at Tyler Perry Studios at 4:30 in the morning.”