The legendary William James “Count” Basie enjoyed a keen eye for talent and greatness.
Over the years, the New Jersey-born icon enlisted legends like Billie Holiday, Joe Jones and Sweets Edison to perform in The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra.
Formed in 1935, The Count Basie Orchestra has proven the benchmark for jazz bands and musicians, performing in movies, television shows, and before kings and queens.
The group’s 19 Grammy awards are the most earned by any orchestra.
Since 2013, Scotty Barnhart, a graduate of the historically Black Florida A&M University, has directed the orchestra and has continued the legacy of his hero, who died in 1984 at the age of 79.
“Mr. Basie was a great human being and the greatest bandleader in history,” Barnhart told the Black Press during a live interview.
“I was in the trumpet section as a soloist for 20 years, so by the time I got to be director, things lined itself so that it was an easy transition.”
Barnhart, a professor of jazz trumpet at Florida State University, qualifies as a legend himself.
With two Grammy awards as a solo artist, Barnhart has performed with Cab Calloway, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra and many other icons. He has lectured at universities in South Africa, Japan, Europe and the United States.
With the pandemic halting much activity, the orchestra is now finally heading back on the road.
The group’s first concert since CIVID-19 shutdowns took place May 13 at the Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University in Georgia. The orchestra also hopes to fulfill its commitments for a summer European tour and a fall U.S. schedule.
“We are raring to get back to work,” Barnhart declared. “I get messages on Facebook and other places all of the time asking when we are touring again.”
Barnhart also reminisced about Basie, saying that he didn’t hesitate to advocate for civil rights and justice.
“Mr. Basie was not above doing what was necessary to help make things better. He was a very supportive person,” Barnhart noted. “He knew by lending his name, his orchestra and his talents he could help things. He was not at all blind to what was going on. Mr. Basie was such a professional, such a nice guy, that he handled things in a way that he knew it would allow him to continue.”
The greatest lesson Barnhart learned from Basie was how to pay attention to detail.
“When I first saw Mr. Basie, it was at a high school in Atlanta when I was 12. I saw him again at the Fox Theater when I was 17,” Barnhart recalled. “I went out a bought everything Count Basie, and at an early age, I was paying attention to detail and memorizing everything.
“By the time I got to the orchestra in 1993, I knew what was going on. By the time I became the orchestra leader, anything that was going on, I would hear it. If [the musicians] played the wrong note, I could hear that. Attention to detail is my first job, and I learned that from Mr. Basie.”
Read more of Stacy M. Brown’s interview with Barnhart below:
Q: Can you comment on the important intersection between music, our culture and our struggle for freedom, justice and equality?
Barnhart: Well, you know, a couple of things about that. What's interesting is that a few years ago, I co-founded the Florida Jazz and Blues Festival. And one of the nights during a meeting my co-founder, John Brown, brought to my attention there was a photo of Count Basie from 1963 at Florida State University. The orchestra had done a concert the night before, and that same night Mr. Basie went to whatever the on-campus restaurant was to get something to eat. They refused to serve him. So the very next day, there was a photo of Basie holding a picket sign with the students that said, ‘We just want equality.’ Now, this is 1963, after he had become famous, after he won Grammys, after he played for the Queen of England, after he’d done world tours and after he'd been in a No. 1 movie with Jerry Lewis.
So Basie was quite aware of what his stature was within the African American community, and speaking of the war, he knew that by lending his name or his orchestra or his talents, that he could kind of help things. So he was not blind to what was going on by any means.
Q: Tell us, as the bandleader, what goes into that and what is that like?
Barnhart: Mr. Basie was a very affable guy … so we have to have fun, too, because we're playing for people. We’re deadly serious, but we're playing for people. So we have to make sure that no matter what, if you’re in a club or a big concert hall, everybody should feel like they can get up, start dancing and just have a good time. That's what the music is for. When we do play concert halls, I do mention that. I’ll say, ‘I know there's a small aisle there, but if you want to get up and dance, have at it!’ You don’t have to just sit down. That's not what it's about. You can listen as well as to get up and move. So we just try to make sure every concert that we play, no matter where we are in the world, everybody gets a good feeling of Mr. Basie’s music.
Q: What can you say to young people? You were a young person when you first got that appetite, that aspiration, if you will, to be a musician.
Barnhart: Just listen to what your spirit and your mind and your body is telling you. When you do something that you like, stick with it. When I heard Basie, when I was 9 or 10, to me it was the exact same thing that I heard in Ebenezer once a month. … So when I heard that, it just, it just went through me. It was like a raging inferno. So I've always been very lucky to have been able to just pay attention to what it is that makes me feel good. So for the young musicians, whatever music you like, whether it's classical music, jazz, rap, whatever it is, don't let anybody deter you from that. Do what you know you want to do. And just keep focused.