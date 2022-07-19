New coronavirus variants have led to a recent increase in Florida hospitalizations and a three-month extension to the U.S. COVID public health emergency.
U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra renewed the declaration last week to last until October 13, 2022. The move came as new omicron subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, continue to spread throughout the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser on COVID-19, has said that the already limited effectiveness of the vaccine against the BA.5 subvariant will only continue to wane as months pass after receiving a shot.
For those who haven’t been vaccinated at all in 2022, Fauci says, the chances of being infected once exposed to the coronavirus are considerably high.
At a press briefing last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said hospital admissions across the nation have doubled since early May. Published CDC forecasts show that this upward trend in hospitalizations is only expected to continue over the next month.
The numbers come at a time when the U.S. is in the middle of battling a crisis-level nursing shortage. The American Association of Colleges of Nursing estimates that the U.S. will experience a deficit of 130,000 nurses by 2025.
In regard to both the uptick in patients and the coinciding downtick in nurses, the state of Florida is no exception.
The HHS released data July 13 that showed 4,322 Florida inpatients were infected with COVID-19 at the time, up 154 inpatients from the previous day’s count. Of that number, 437 were in intensive-care units.
Before that date, Florida hadn’t seen patient counts above 4,000 since February.
Meanwhile the state is projected to see a workforce deficit of 60,000 nurses by 2035, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The issue is exacerbated by external factors such as significantly rising housing costs, early retirement and a lack of educational resources, including teachers.
Broward Health has begun offering bonuses of up to $20,000 as an incentive to fill vacant nursing positions – a strategy that hospitals throughout the country have resorted to in recent months.
At the National Association of Hispanic Nurses Conference July 13, Keiser University teamed up with government officials, community leaders and health care workers to announce the launch of the Keiser Nursing Advisory Council, which will meet in coming months to explore methods that will help to combat Florida’s nursing shortage.
Among the council’s members are representatives with Mount Sinai Medical Center, the Florida Hospital Association, the National Coalition of Ethnic Minority Nurse Associations and Nova Southeastern University, as well as state Sens. Ana Maria Rodriguez, Ileana Garcia and Darryl Rouson.
In the meantime, the extension of the U.S. COVID public health emergency will help Americans receive free testing, treatment and vaccines. Once the declaration ends, these medical services can be associated with out-of-pocket costs depending on one’s insurance.
Fauci and Walensky have both emphasized the need for continued precaution against the coronavirus, which includes wearing masks in congregated indoor settings and getting a second booster shot if eligible. The second booster shot has thus far only been approved for people age 50 and older, and people age 12 and older with a weakened immune system.
County officials throughout the state of California have considered reinstating indoor mask mandates, but very few in other areas seem willing to follow suit. The new wave is being met by public health officials with a sense of hesitation to sound the alarm, especially as people continue to settle into what has been treated as a return to normalcy.
But the true nature of the new variants’ hold on the country is likely understated, officials say, as at-home COVID tests become increasingly popular and cases go unreported.