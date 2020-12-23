Miami Dade College (MDC) ushered in spring registration with announcements of new programs on its North Campus. Starting spring 2021, a variety of courses will be made available for those seeking credentials, certificates or a degree.

A Bachelor of Science degree in cybersecurity will be one of the first programs offered in the upcoming semester. The estimated shortage of half a million cybersecurity professionals reported in a 2019 (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study has grown even greater since the pandemic forced many to increase their online presence. Propelled by industry demand and recent Zoom hacking incidents nationally, MDC will offer a bachelor’s and associate degree as well as a certification program.

Dr. Malou Harrison Dr. Malou Harrison, president of Miami Dade College North Campus.

The 18-credit certificate program gives students a chance to obtain an entry-level position in the industry while studying further. Courses being offered for the degree track include computer forensics, ethical hacking and principles of information security.

Through an advisory board of industry partners like Amazon Web Services, Google, Facebook and other entities in the technology world, students can gain hands-on experience.

Additional academic opportunities, such as an artificial intelligence thinking course and a cannabis generalist certificate, also intend to fill a void in those respective industries. The former is open to all students with an interest in the world of A.I. while they await a certificate and associate degree program pending development from the faculty. The cannabis generalist 18-credit certification program offered in fall 2021 aims to educate students on the science, legal and ethical aspects of the medical marijuana industry.

The college’s role as the workforce education engine of the community enables it to provide educational resources that connect students to their preferred industry and vice versa, explained Dr. Malou Harrison, president of MDC’s North Campus.

“We want to address not only the academics of a student’s trajectory, but also the personal aspect,” said Harrison. “We place importance on serving students holistically and have gone through great lengths to make sure they feel supported to continue their pursuits.”

The college has been using CDC guidelines to facilitate in-person instruction at all campuses and will continue to do so into the spring semester. A temperature screening checkpoint, verbal survey and tracing wristbands are made mandatory at all nine locations prior to admittance.

Several modalities will be utilized for in-person instruction, including a rotation option where in-person participation is varied to allow each student to attend at least one session per week. Classrooms with 30-person capacity have been reduced to 10, including faculty, to maintain social distancing.

In response to COVID-19, MDC launched a rapid credentials program that will allow members of the community to gain new skills to compete in the job market once the economy is restored. Through the Miami Dade College Foundation, scholarships are available to all students to incentivize the gaining of these new skills.

“We know that many people are hurting right now. This is MDC’s gift to the community so that they can reenter the workforce or garner a promotion in their current industry,” Harrison said.

Despite being noncredit courses, the offerings provide an opportunity to gain credentials through business, medical, public safety and technology courses. Program information can be found at mdc.edu/upskill.

All MDC students bearing the brunt of the pandemic can benefit from an ongoing Single Stop program that provides resources through different services, including food distribution events. Assistance for homelessness, federal welfare programs and legal aid are presented to students as additional resources. Visit mdc.edu or call 305.237.8888 for details.