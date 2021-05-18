A young student reporter who gained national acclaim when he interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner. Further details were not released.
Damon Weaver was 23 when he died May 1, his sister, Candace Hardy, told the Palm Beach Post. Weaver's celebration of life was Saturday afternoon at St. John's First Baptist Church in Belle Glade, Fla., according to Brown & Bussey's Funeral Services.
Weaver was just 11 years old when he interviewed Obama for 10 minutes in the Diplomatic Room on Aug. 13, 2009, asking questions that focused primarily on education. He covered school lunches, bullying, conflict resolution and how to succeed.
Weaver then asked Obama to be his “homeboy,” saying then Vice President Joe Biden had already accepted.
“Absolutely,” a smiling Obama said, shaking the boy’s hand.
The then fifth-grader spoke to the Associated Press about his life in Pahokee, Fla., and detailed what he liked about his budding career as a reporter.
"I like being a reporter because you get to learn a lot of things. You get to meet nice people and you get to travel a lot," Weaver told the AP.
He used his interview with Obama to help land him later interviews with Oprah Winfrey and athletes like Dwyane Wade.
“He was just a nice person, genuine, very intelligent,” Hardy said. “Very outspoken, outgoing. He was just a ball of light with so much energy. He was always positive, always had a smile on a face and he was always a joy to be around. He left an impact on a lot of people.”
Weaver got his start in the fifth grade, when he volunteered for the school newscast at K.E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary, located in a farm community on the shores of Lake Okeechobee.
“Damon was the kid who ran after me in the hall to tell me he was interested,” his teacher, Brian Zimmerman, told the Post in 2016. “And right away, I just saw the potential for the way he was on camera. You could see his personality come through. He wasn’t nervous being on camera.
“I've tried to have other kids as reporters, but nobody has ever been like he was ... He was calm, natural and had a big personality. He could think of funny questions, and he liked being around people.”
Weaver graduated from Royal Palm Beach High School in 2016 and according to his Facebook page, graduated from Albany State University in 2020, where he studied communications.