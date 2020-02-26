Nine years a Moderator
For the last nine years, we’ve called Reverend Johnny L. Barber II “the Moderator.” But we won’t be calling Barber the “the Moderator” after March 25. Because at the 117th annual session of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association, Barber’s term came to an end. Barber was elected back in 2011 as the youngest Moderator of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association. Under his leadership, Barber became the face of the 100-year-old association, especially on social media. In many instances, even when folks would call him Reverend Johnny Barber they’d still refer to him as “the Moderator.” Barber is also a graduate of Miami Central Senior High School. This means he’s one of those Rockets. And as a Rocket, you know they don’t have any problem taking off or winning championships. During the association’s annual meeting, Reverend T.T. Shellman, pastor of Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church in Goulds; and Reverend Toby Philpart of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach were both vying for Barber’s position. After all the voting ballots were tallied, Philpart was announced the winner and is now the association’s Moderator-elect. Philpart along with Gloria Jackson-Davis; Reverend Benjamin Parrott Sr.; Dr. Howard Barr Jr.; Malinda Collins; Dr. W.M. Ramsey; and Pauline S. Scott will all be installed as the new officers of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association on March 25 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. After calling Barber - the Moderator” for all those years, what in the world will we call him now? Hopefully we find out before he takes off.
DCS Mentoring graduates seventh class
William “DC” Clark and his team are on a mission to prepare young men to become leaders. Even with all the negative talk and studies that’s out there about young men, that didn’t stop nor deter Clark from his vision. Clark, who is a former firefighter, set out to ignite at-risk young men with training, positive development and mentorship. Clark launched the DCS (Dynamic Consulting Solutions) Mentoring Program, which focuses on saving young men between the ages of 7 through 17. Since the inception of DCS Mentoring Program back in 2016, Clark has held and graduated six classes of young men. That’s quite an impressive track record for a grassroots organization. With sponsorships, donations and a team of volunteers, Clark has been able to offer a rigorous curriculum which includes financial literacy; field trips; conflict resolution; avoiding gang violence; history and culture awareness; and etiquette essentials. After 15 weeks of programming, Clark’s seventh class of young men graduated on Feb 22. The group took a field trip on a chartered bus to Area Code 55 Brazilian Steakhouse, in North Miami. The next class begins in April. Got a nephew, son, grandson, god child, or young man who you know may be a good fit for DCS Mentoring Program? Visit http://dcsmentoring.org/ for more information.
The un-endorsed Florida candidate
Working to get a campaign endorsement is no easy feat. And losing a campaign endorsement, is usually not that easy, unless you’re president Donald J. Trump. But just last week, after the Legislature voted on a bill requiring parental permission before a minor gets an abortion, state Rep. Patricia H. Williams of Broward County had her endorsement rescinded from Ruth’s List Florida, an organization that helps women run for office. Ruth’s List Florida endorsed Rep. Williams as one of its pro-choice incumbents back in October 2019, according to its website. But after Williams voted in favor of the controversial bill, she lost Ruth’s List Florida’s support, reports show. Now it’s up to Williams to campaign just a little harder or she will have to face her opponent Nancy St. Clair at the ballot box this August.
Goodbye Dixie, hello Tubman
Dixie Highway system came about in the early 1900s. It was the vision of a well-known automotive hall of famer by the name of Carl Fisher. For years, it has been a road that linked travelers across 10 states – by car and confederacy. The last stop along Dixie Highway reaches Miami. But after last week’s approval by Miami-Dade County Commissioners to rename Dixie Highway to Harriet Tubman Highway, it won’t reach there much longer. At least not on county roads. Commissioner Dennis Moss led the effort and sponsored legislation to rename Dixie Highway. He got the support of 12 commissioners, but that same support for Dixie Highway’s name change, was absolutely not there on Facebook. Because, after Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez posted a selfie of himself. Gimenez signed a resolution to rename all sections of Dixie Highway that belonged to Miami-Dade County to Harriet Tubman Highway. On Feb 20, over 210 comments poured in, mostly trash. People say “it’s a waste of tax dollars;” to “what about changing the name of Winn-Dixie too?” Reading those comments lets you know we still have a long road ahead of us.
Homestead Senior High’s first HBCU Fair
During Black History month, a lot of groups showcase their existence and value to the overall community. And those fraternities and sororities, do this very well. Most of the time you see members of the Divine Nine they are usually stepping, in high fashion, hosting fundraisers or partnering with other organizations to either expand their network or to advance the Black community. This time it was the South Dade Alphas and AKAs. The two organizations came together with a plan to connect students of Homestead Senior High School to higher education opportunities. They held the school’s first-ever Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Fair on Feb 20. As a result of the college fair, the South Dade Alphas and AKAs were able to initiate a new agreement between Homestead High School and its 30 HBCU partners which are: Howard University, Philander Smith College, Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, Shaw University, North Carolina Central University, Florida Memorial University, Morehouse College, Grambling State University, and Tennessee State University, Tougaloo College, Fort Valley State University, Albany State University, Savannah State University, Hampton University, University of Maryland- Eastern Shore, Benedict College, Fayetteville State University, North Carolina A&T University, Alabama State University, and Talladega College. Because of the South Dade Alphas and AKAs partnerships with HBCUs, over 1,000 students were served and 60 college acceptance letters with scholarship offers were awarded.
Francis Suarez, mayor up and lead
Somebody needs to go over to the city of Miami and wave a magic wand or call back the pastors who prayed day and night for Mayor Francis Suarez. For just a little over a month, the city has been experiencing a lot. From allegations of racism in the police department; a known white Hispanic officer declaring he is a “Black man;” Commissioner Joe Corolla referring to three stand-in city managers as “troikas;” and the on-going debate over the affordable housing masterplan, we should be able to cancel our subscriptions to Netflix. But looking at Mayor Suarez, it doesn’t seem to be bothering him because he hasn’t been saying much. He sits on the dais so meek and mild – as if he doesn’t belong there, while a circus is performing in city hall. Speak up, Francis! You have a whole city waiting on your leadership. Even though you have selected Art Noriega as your new city manager, and the verdict is still out on him, you are the mayor. If you need help, call in the pastors to come back over there and pray for you.