Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died.
At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
Connolly Graham was taking a reprieve from her career to focus on her health, but she succumbed to the disease Saturday, Sept. 24, only three weeks after our interview with her.
On Aug. 4, The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce announced that it was renaming its “Outstanding Woman in Business Award” to the “DeAnne Connolly Graham Outstanding Woman in Business Award.”
Initiated in 2015, this award was started by the Women’s Business Council and recognizes an outstanding woman who is a leader in the business community. Honorees are recognized for their continued growth and success, and for being an inspiration in the Miami Beach community.
The award will now forever be connected to Connolly Graham, who had always been a chamber ambassador and one of its strongest mentoring advocates for women in business.
Connolly Graham founded ROI Media Consultants Inc. in 2013. The business development firm was dedicated to connecting clients with potential strategic partners. More recently, she had dabbled in acting and modeling, but she was perhaps best known in the community for her activism.
She worked to promote social justice and equal minority participation in business and participated in several initiatives to help underprivileged communities. Connolly Graham was vice chair of Miami Beach’s Black Affairs Advisory Committee, board chair of Miami Beach’s AYUDA Miami and the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council, and served on the board of The Women’s Fund Miami, among other organizations.
Social media was flooded in tributes over the weekend from friends, community leaders and fellow advocates.
“Our City has lost one of its greatest advocates ... she worked to make our City the best version of itself,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Her efforts for various business chambers was always about making sure that everyone had an opportunity to succeed.”
Two days before she died, Gelber visited with Connolly Graham in hospice care to give her a key to the city, not that she needed one. The door to Miami Beach was always open to her.
She is survived by her sister, four children and seven grandchildren.