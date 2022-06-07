Mexico has always been a quick getaway for South Florida travelers yearning to escape the hustle of daily life. It was one of the few countries open to tourists during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, which explains the nearly 7 million U.S. travelers who flocked to the region in 2021.
A direct, 90-minute flight from Miami makes this North American country – with its beaches, towns, food, architecture, history and culture – a haven for many, with distinct types of accommodations depending on your budget and taste.
Cancun International Airport is easy to navigate. After clearing customs, it was on to Planet Hollywood Cancun, an all-inclusive resort about an hour’s drive from the airport and located in the Costa Mujeres area, north of the popular Zona Hotelera (Hotel Zone) and what many call the “New Cancun.”
If you’ve never stayed at a Planet Hollywood property, be prepared for a unique welcome. Guests who enter the lobby receive a boisterous round of applause, which is all part of the hotel’s intent for guests to “Vacation Like a Star” in the Hollywood-themed environment. Momentarily forgetting about that custom, the applause caused me to look around, wondering who and what it was for. Then I remembered, “Oh, it’s for me!”
After settling in, a tour of the large resort was in order. Open since January 2021, it boasts 898 rooms, 11 restaurants, 11 bars and a unique on-site cinema.
The first night’s dinner was at Sunset Strip Steakhouse & Grill,which offers delicious, made-to-order steaks, as well as ribs, seafood and an assortment of sides to accompany your main dishes. With the desserts and cocktails, it was a feast amongst feasts.
Day Two began with the hotel’s Sunrise Yoga. It had been a while since I tried my poses, and what better way to get reacquainted than basking in the Mexican sun. Feeling the warm rays on my body while I struck mountain, warrior and downward-facing dog, I remembered how beneficial yoga is for the body and mind.
Next, it was on to the FlowRider, a simulated surf experience. It’s one of the amenities available to guests who upgrade their booking to STAR Class. The instructor provided a demonstration on how to maneuver the board, which always looks easier than it is. While attempting the upright surfing position, I held my instructor’s hands the entire time.
The remainder of the afternoon was all about fun at the Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge at Royalton Chic Cancun, an adults-only resort located along the Hotel Zone. One thing the pandemic has taught everyone is to take not one thing for granted. All kinds of people and groups were partying together like it was 2019, creating a wonderful vibe. To add another element, the pools were filled with foam for an adult bubble bath, complete with cocktails.
For dinner we took a 40-minute ride to check out the Royalton Riviera Cancun, also an all-inclusive resort, but for all ages. The reason for the trek was to experience an evening at Agave for a four-course Mexican meal and surprise entertainment – a mariachi band. I tried sope, a traditional Mexican street food consisting of a thick, flat tortilla about the size of a fist made with various toppings, and a flauta, a tortilla wrapped around a filling and deep-fried.
Having never been a fan of Mexican food, I realize now that what was missing was authenticity. A great meal will make you sleep like a baby, which is just what I did after returning to Planet Hollywood Cancun.
The next morning, we took a 45-minute drive from the hotel to Playa las Perlas, the departing location for a catamaran day trip to Isla Mujeres, which translates to “Women Island.” Legend says only the Mayan goddess Ixchel and her court of women once inhabited the island. While waiting to board your boat, be prepared for beach vendors to approach you selling everything from sunglasses and beach towels to hair braiding services. Once aboard, you’re looking at about 90 minutes on the ocean – you can stop to snorkel if you like – before reaching the island.
Isla Mujeres is small, about 5 miles long and a half-mile wide. It can be traveled from one end to the other by moped or golf cart, which are seen everywhere. Walking around, you notice the laid-back, beach-town vibe, with an assortment of restaurants, shops and beach clubs. If you prefer the local route, take the ferry, which costs $12.50 in U.S. dollars for a one-way trip and $25 for a round-trip journey.
After a full day on the water, it was back to Planet Hollywood Cancun for the ultimate experience, Hollywood Fast Drivers, where you get to race one of the two classic cars on the hotel’s property à la “Fast & Furious.”
East Sushi & Teppanyaki Bar was selected for our final dinner. The cuisine is Japanese with a theatrical show in between courses. I’m always amazed by the showmanship of the chefs, especially their knife throwing and even better catching skills.
Not having tried the spa services yet, it was time to visit PH Spa & Beauty Bar before departure. It was easy to get swept away by the hydrotherapy bath and warm-water treatments that focused on my back and legs, but reality set in that it was time to get to the airport and catch my flight back home.
Cancun’s airport is one of the busiest in the Caribbean and arriving three hours before your flight is recommended, but I left relaxed with great memories of the welcoming Mexican spirit.