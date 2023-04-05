Visiting Houston and its rich African American heritage will amaze you. You’ll discover historic sights, bike around iconic neighborhoods, visit museums and cultural centers, and chow down at local eateries around the city. Experiencing Black life in H-Town will definitely enrich your soul.
The Black American population in Houston has been significant almost since the city was founded in 1836. These days, the community makes up about 23% of the population and has yielded two Black mayors: Lee Patrick Brown (1998-2004) and Sylvester Turner (2016-2022).
And, for the record, Houston has twice as many Black residents as Atlanta, known in many circles as “America’s Chocolate City.”
Freedmen’s Town
Former enslaved people from Texas and Louisiana flocked to Houston’s 4th Ward to establish Freedmen’s Town in 1865. John Henry “Jack” Yates led the community, becoming the first minister of the city’s first Black church and the founder of the Houston Academy school.
This vibrant neighborhood flourished up to the 1930s, much like New York’s Harlem. The district is now a treasured member of the National Register of Historic Places and Houston's first Heritage District under the stewardship of the Houston Freedmen's Town Conservancy, marked by historic houses, museums and churches.
Don’t miss Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, circa 1866, Houston’s first Black church; African American Library at the Gregory School; R.B.H. Yates Museum, housed in the 1912 home of Yates’ son, Rutherford B. H. Yates; Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Yates’ second congregation, started in the 1890s; and the historic 1900s-era African-designed Brick Streets at Andrews and Wilson streets.
Tips Go mobile – take an enlightening historic/cultural walking or bicycle tour with Freedmen's Town Walking Tours, or cruise around the 3rd Ward on two wheels listening to music with Let’s Do This Houston.
Must-see sights
There’s an entertaining mix of things to do in Houston and much is centered around Black history or culture, from illuminating museums that preserve history to new cultural meccas.
Don’t miss Buffalo Soldiers National Museum, the largest repository of African American military history in the world, including objects from the Revolutionary war; and Post, Houston’s newest cultural center that includes Skylawn, a rooftop park, and 713 Music Hall, where artists like Lucky Daye, Jazmine Sullivan and Giveon have performed.
Tips Meet at Skylawn to take in the stellar city views, grab dinner at ChòpnBlok in the food hall, then head off to a concert – all in the same place.
Live that farm life
Go off the beaten tourist path, feel your roots and get down to earth by visiting local Black-owned farms. See fruit and vegetables planted, grown and harvested; follow the food chain back to its sources; and meet the forward-thinking farmers advancing agrarian life.
Don’t miss Sweetwater Farms, a six-acre, family-owned urban farm oasis in a food desert; and Ivy Leaf Farms – owned and run by Ivy Walls – which provides produce to local Black chefs that prefer their collard greens and okra homegrown.
Tips Farm visits are by reservation only, so reach out before your trip to confirm date, time and accessibility.
Experience Black art
Artists’ interpretations of life, culture and history are on display throughout the city. Curators are shepherding painters and sculptors and opening galleries that keep the African diaspora heritage alive and present the latest visions of a growing community of talented artists.
Don’t miss Community Artists’ Collective, which champions Black American artists through exhibitions that feature both emerging and established talent; Project Row Houses, a nonprofit in the historic 3rd Ward encompassing five city blocks and 39 structures, including row house that provide exhibition space for artist installations; and The MAG (Modern Art Gallery), former Texaco office building turned into a downtown art gallery, courtesy of creative directors Maya Prince and Emmanuel Alia.
Tips Project Row Houses is an indoor-outdoor experience; plan to visit when the forecast looks bright.
Break bread with local folk
Houston’s Black-owned restaurants serve Southern-style faves to the latest cuisine from top chefs. Mingle with the locals as you wine, dine and feast.
Don’t miss The Breakfast Klub, a Houston institution that attracts people from across the U.S. with Southern-inspired dishes and a hip-hop vibe; Davis Street at Hermann Park, where food bloggers and sophisticated palates flock for chef Mark Holley’s menu; Lucille’s, James Beard Award finalist chef Chris Williams’ swanky homage to his great-grandmother and her cooking; and Bar 5015, a playful, lounge featuring spinning DJs, rap concerts and exotic drinks, located in the new Black mecca neighborhood of Almeda Road.
Tips Nom on Wings & Waffles at The Breakfast Klub, begin your meal with gumbo at Davis Street, order the seared scallops at Lucille’s, and sip a Sweet Life cocktail at 5015.
Lay your head to rest
Choose from the intimacy of a small inn to the opulence of chic see-and-be-seen resort-style lodging.
Don’t miss La Maison in Midtown, a stately and Black-owned seven-room B&B in the walkable Midtown district; and The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, a lush AAA Five Diamond property that offers a Rolls-Royce showroom, 30,000-bottle wine collection and a 20,000-square-foot spa.
Tips The Midtown neighborhood is filled with restaurants, night clubs and a park, and what may be the toniest brunch scene in town, at The Post Oak – make plans to enjoy it, even if you’re not staying there.