The cruise capital of the world remains closed, and not because tropical storm Eta wreaked havoc on South Florida’s flood-prone cities on Monday.
Like many cruise ports, PortMiami has been affected by the industry’s decision to push back sailing operations to January 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention originally planned to extend the order to Feb. 15, 2021, but succumbed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s mandate to move forward with sailing after Oct. 31. The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), known to represent 95% of the world’s passenger ships, made a commitment to expand safety measures to address COVID-19 concerns before accepting the U.S. government’s lift on the no-sail order.
The CDC reports that data shows a total of 3,689 confirmed cases of COVID-19 or COVID-like illness cases on cruise ships, in addition to 41 deaths.
As if the financial and economic ramifications of the coronavirus on the cruise industry weren’t enough, Key West voters delivered a severe blow on Election Day in the form of three referendums that will limit ships allowed to dock at the island. With Key West being a major tourist destination, revenue and jobs may be threatened by the latest decision, but many residents appear to be in support of the ban.
The referendums, receiving more than 60% of the vote, will limit visitors from daily cruise ships to 1,500; restrict ships with more than 1,300 passengers from docking; and only give priority to cruise lines known to have satisfactory health and environmental records. Following the new criteria imposed by the voters, only 10 ships of the average 50 that normally visit would be allowed to dock. Cruise lines that could potentially be affected by the ban include Royal Caribbean International, Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line.
Consequently, major cruise lines will be issuing refunds but warn that it may take up to 45 days to complete reimbursement requests from canceled November trips. Refund procedures depend on the individual cruise line.
When ships begin to set sail next year, they must follow recent CDC guidelines to combat the growing second wave of coronavirus cases throughout the country. All cruise lines must verify that procedures for testing and isolation have been created for both passengers and crew should there be an outbreak. Through a 40-page framework, the CDC recommended the presence of test labs on ships and a mock voyage simulation to showcase proper health protocols for isolation and quarantining.
Carnival Cruise Line revealed plans to resume cruising in phases starting at PortMiami once protocols have been implemented and established.
The CDC reports that the cruise industry has committed to 100% testing for passengers and crew prior to boarding, mask-wearing, physical distancing requirements, highly controlled shore excursions (passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard) and other precautions, such as increasing the amount of fresh air in ship ventilation systems and the use advanced filtration methods where feasible.
The safety agreement is an unusual one in the highly competitive industry, which has been significantly shaken by the coronavirus.
“We all share the same goal, and we’re going to get there through collaboration, not competition,” said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean International’s chairman and CEO to WSLS.com.
The cruise industry generates more than $53 billion in annual economic activity and supports 421,000 American jobs spanning almost every sector. The CLIA estimates the suspension has resulted in a loss of $25 billion in economic activity and more than 164,000 American jobs.
News on Monday that Pfizer’s early research data shows its vaccine may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 created a collective cheer across America. It’s certainly music to the ears of tourism officials, crippled cruise company executives and a traveling public that is eager to take to the air and sea.