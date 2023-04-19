Take a journey to Atlanta, arguably the capital of the “New South,” and you’ll be embraced by a multicultural city, led by a Black mayor and blessed with forward-thinking electorates who’ve made Fulton County the most pivotal voting bloc in the country. These erudite Atlanteans are forging a new world, creating a vibrant food scene, supporting the arts, respecting their historic districts and welcoming anyone who wants to share the experience.
Collared greens
Chefs Todd Richards and Josh Lee are the magic duo behind Soul Food & Culture, an innovative eatery on the crest of a new wave of soul food cooking. The place stands out even at option-heavy Krog Street Market, a historic food hall located in what was Tyler Perry’s first studio, after it lived a previous life as an iron-pan factory (circa 1889).
Secret spices, gluten-free options and creativity propel this contemporary hot spot to the top of ATL’s most contemporary cuisine. How inventive? How new?
They’ve created waffles infused with collard greens – it’s ingenious! The bitterness of the greens, the flaky light waffle, the fat from a dab of butter and the sweetness of maple syrup blend together in a way that is complete bliss. Richards and Lee are going places African American restaurateurs have never been before, in more ways than one.
“We are the only minority Black-owned restaurant that’s on the Beltline,” shared Lee.
Best picks: Deviled eggs; fried green tomatoes; the hot fried catfish sandwich, which is as crispy as a potato chip; and the catfish and waffles.
Up on the roof
The ATL in crowd gathers at Ponce City Market in the Old Fourth Ward, a former Sears catalogue facility (circa 1926) that’s evolved into a multipurpose cultural/food/retail space/amusement park. Popular cafés, restaurants and bakeries line the first floor; up top, a rooftop verandah boasts unobstructed panoramic views of the city. Gaze at a multitude of skylines: downtown, BeltLine, Piedmont Park and surrounding neighborhoods. A multicultural mix of families, couples, and singles of all ages abound. Kids play on amusement park rides; adults play mini golf.
There are several eateries on the massive rooftop and Nine Mile Station is a key destination. Dine indoors at the popular bar, sip on craft beers and ogle the open kitchen. Or sit outside and take in the amazing vistas, the main attraction. Owners Kelvin and Mandy Slater welcome customers like family; the vibe alone is super alluring. Add in the comfort food and it’s no wonder reservations are required. The place is packed!
Best picks: The Snake Inside the Watermelon cocktail; pork belly sliders served with pineapple chutney, jalapeño and house pickles; and steak frites.
West Side story
Chef Deborah VanTrece has created a friendly environment that entices locals in the quiet West Side neighborhood from their homes to her oasis restaurant, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, for lunch, dinner, drinks and socializing.
The restaurant is a mecca for African American, LGBTQ+ and other communities that meet, greet and eat. Everyone is welcomed; everyone is there. VanTrece’s modern interpretations and global influences on traditional Southern soul food set her establishment apart.
Sit inside or out and chow down on food that taste like it came from your mama’s kitchen – if your mama was influenced by Black and international cuisines. The food is comforting, the atmosphere laissez faire. You’ll walk in with a smile that only grows bigger as the meals are served and the delicious desserts make their way to your table.
Best picks: Brown butter scallops; hoisin-glazed oxtail; pan-seared jerk snapper; and bourbon peach cobbler.
Cruise for brews
Georgia’s first Black-owned brewery, Hippin Hops Brewery & Oyster Bar, has put stakes down in the East Atlanta Village district. Co-owners Donnica and Clarence Boston are the visionary pioneers whose signature ales and lagers have made their brewery-restaurant a go-to hub in a burgeoning neighborhood where the nightlife buzzes. Their three-barrel brewhouse produces a variety of handcrafted beers made with fresh, all-natural ingredients. HHB&OB suds are the main attraction for the hip-hop crowd the area draws in.
But the place has another secret weapon: Fish!
Executive chef Jamarius “J.” Banks, a former contestant on Food Network's “Beat Bobby Flay,” turns food from the ocean and lakes into delectable dishes. He has a supreme focus on oysters served in ways that never cease to surprise and please patrons. Pull up a chair, stool or stand, sway to the neo-soul music and let the beer flow where it may.
Best picks: Bier Saigon (saison) or Black Don’t Crack (stout); chocolate cream pie; Oyster Collardfeller; alligator po’boy; and Cajun shrimp deviled egg.
10 fun things to do in the ATL
· Tour ATL’s sights with Black-owned ATL-Cruzers (don’t miss Ebenezer Baptist Church).
· Learn from the past at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.
· Get cultured at High Museum of Art.
· Explore culture- and era-defining trends at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film.
· Follow the crowd to dessert mecca Sugar Factory for red velvet cake.
· Join fellow fans at Truist Park and cheer on the Atlanta Braves.
· Visit the hip Atlantic Station commercial district for sublime shopping.
· Explore the 33-mile BeltLine, the former railroad tracks that now snake through the city as walking/biking paths.
· Visit the Birth Home of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to see where the icon grew up.
· Ride in a gondola on top SkyView Atlanta, a 20-story-high Ferris wheel.