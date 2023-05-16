Visit Toronto and you’ll encounter one of the most multicultural multiracial cities in the world, along with a thriving Black community of 400,000-plus African heritage individuals, people who can trace their roots back to the Caribbean, or African Americans who fled to Canada from the U.S. during slavery in the 1800s or immigrated from the motherland from such places as Somalia, Ethiopia, Ghana and Nigeria.
And when African heritage artists, athletes and travelers from around the globe come to Toronto to perform, play and vacation, the city lights up even more.
Black-owned restaurants
Feast on Jamaican, Caribbean and African diaspora dishes. Eating your way around the city – especially during Toronto Black Restaurant Week July 7-16 – makes for a delightful and delicious culinary tour.
· Miss Likklemore’s Feast on Likkle patties (braised oxtail), Escovitch-style madai snapper, grilled tofu curry and other haute Caribbean-inspired dishes.
· Rasta Pasta Dreadlock Lasagna, Callaloo Dumplings and Trenchtown Goat are Jamaican-Italian fusion offerings by Chefs Magnus Patterson and Mary Neglia.
· Afrobeat Kitchen Wonderful West African grub. Order a Zobo, a Nigerian hibiscus beverage, and try the Party Jollof, a paella style dish with crayfish, and the kelewe tostones.
· SugarKane Caribbean & Cajun Cuisine The Uncle Ben’s Saltfish Cakes, Creole jambalaya and salted caramel bread pudding make diners happy every day.
· Veggie D’Light Chef Peter McKenzie adds Caribbean flavors to plant-based cuisine. Try the vegan roti, VD’L Lasagna and the Savory Pizza Cake; takeout only.
· The Heartbreak Chef Dine on Chef Jerome Robinson’s tasty comfort food including the popular Big Ass Chicken Sandwich, Cajun tater tots and deep-fried Brussels sprouts.
· Cup of Té Café If you don’t make it here on your trip, founder Taylor Lindsay-Noel ships her premium teas via Cup of Té’s website, including to the U.S.
· Mary’s Brigardeiro A Black woman-led handcrafted chocolate creations oasis.
African heritage art & culture
See paintings, photos, crafts, and artifacts of Black life from Canada and Africa curated in Black galleries, national museums and traveling exhibitions.
· BAND Gallery and Cultural Centre The Black Artists’ Network in Dialogue supports, documents and showcases Black artists’ contributions.
· African Drums & Art Crafts This art hub provides classes for everyone from kids to professionals and exhibits African carvings, masks, jewelry and clothes.
· Nia Centre for the Arts A not-for-profit arts hub that helps young people hone their artistic talents, Nia also hosts writers’ circles, printmaking classes, and music and spoken-word events.
· Union Six Black artists are showing their stuff now through May 31 in the “I Am Still Here: Black Joy is Resistance” exhibition. The train station hub/community gathering space offers food, shopping and events year-round.
· Royal Ontario Museum Go for the Shreyas and Mina Ajmera Gallery of Africa, The Americas, and Asia-Pacific, where you’ll find 1,400 historic artifacts, many from Africa.
Black-centric film festivals
Directors, actors and producers including Ryan Coogler, Ava DuVernay, Tyler Perry and Gina Prince-Bythewood have all come to Toronto to show their latest works at the city’s stellar film festivals.
· Toronto International Film Festival Cameron Bailey, the festival’s Barbados-born CEO, brings the finest international cinema and Black-directed movies to town. This year it’s happening Sept. 7-17.
· CaribbeanTales International Film Festival Celebrate the talents of Caribbean and African heritage filmmakers every September.
· Reelworld Film Festival Black, Indigenous, Asian, South Asian and POC films, curated in part by the festival’s founder, actor Tonya Lee Williams of The Young and the Restless fame. This year it’s happening Nov. 1-7.
· Toronto Black Film Festival Plan your visit for February and you can take your pick of more than 100 films representing dozens of countries being screened.
Music festivals
Drake and The Weeknd were born and raised in Toronto, so you know that music runs deep here. Many of the city’s festivals and concerts feature homegrown artists and international stars.
· Toronto Jazz Fest June 23 – July 2George Benson andHerbie Hancock are just two of the big names on this year’s lineup.
· Beaches International Jazz Festival July 6-30 This free festival is presented at multiple venues in and around “The Beach,” a popular area located on the east side of Toronto’s “Old City.”
· History This downtown music venue will host Ella Mai June 1; Reggaefest June 10; and Sean Paul July 2.
· Budweiser Stage Janet Jackson May 23; TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue and Sean Kingston June 15; Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too $hort July 26.
· Scotiabank Arena Alicia Keys July 14; Lionel Ritchie and Earth, Wind & Fire Aug. 8; Drake Oct 5 & 7.
· Rogers Centre Beyoncé Jul 8 & 9.
· Toronto Caribbean Carnival Aug 3-7 There’s a Calypso Singers competition happening July 30 in the runup to the festival, and a steel pan performance showcase Aug. 4.
Black athletes
Support Toronto’s Black athletes when visiting the city by taking in a game or match.
· Toronto Blue Jays – April to September First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a mighty ball at Rogers Center Stadium.
· Toronto Football Club – May to October They call it football; we call it soccer. Sean Johnson and Amanda Diomande are star players.
· National Bank Tennis Open – Aug. 5-13 Felix Auger-Aliassime is Toronto’s homeboy and he’ll be competing for the title and trophy against the U.S.’s Frances Tiafoe and Christopher Eubanks, and Sweden’s Mikael Ymer.
· Toronto Raptors – October to April Cheer on Will Barton, O.G. Anunoboy and Scottie Barnes.
Sightseeing tours
Tour around Toronto and its surrounding areas to visit the places where Black folks have thrived throughout history and left lasting impressions.
· Myseum of Toronto Explore the stories of the first enslaved Africans to arrive in early Toronto with Brought in Bondage: Downtown Walking Tour.
· Tubman Tours Canada Follow Harriet Tubman’s trail and life in this tour that highlights the British Canadian town that served as Harriet Tubman’s home and base of operations during the 1850s.
· Toronto Bicycle Tours Owner Terrance Eta’s Black-owned touring company has the friendliest team of bicycle guides around.
· Toronto Black Farmers Tour the collective’s farm and learn about agriculture.
· Deeply Rooted Farmers Market Buy healthy, organic and culturally appropriate produce from Black and Indigenous farmers.
A Caribbean-style hostel
Trinidad and Tobago-born hotelier Erica Herbert greets guests at Ode Toronto, a homey, classy hostel with an artistic atmosphere, located in Toronto’s vibrant Little Portugal neighborhood.