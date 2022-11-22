There’s nothing like a quick getaway to end the summer season and roll into fall. My last summer hurrah of 2022 would be a visit to the St. Petersburg/Clearwater Beach area, a place I now know would be a fantastic destination any time of year.
I’d always heard that the west coast has beautiful beaches; confirming that would be top of my list, especially after learning Clearwater often pops up on “America’s Best Beaches” lists. But before I could begin my gulfside people-watching, I had to take in my hotel surroundings.
The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach would be my home base for the two-day stay – and upon entering the lobby and seeing its pops of bright yellow, I felt like I was in the tropics and the mood was set.
Now back to the beach. Seeing it in person, I can affirm the accolades. Clearwater Beach is beautiful, and during my visit populated with people taking in those last summer vibes before the hustle of getting back to the daily grind. Watch out for the seagulls! They roam on the sand and fly right above your head.
Later that afternoon, I visited the Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA). CMA staff and volunteers rescue, rehab and release marine animals to their natural habitats; visitors can watch animals receive medical attention at an onsite working hospital triage unit. Walking around was like being in a Disney movie starring various marine life – from dolphins to sea turtles to otters – and the Virtual Reality (VR) Experience allows you to sit in a motion-seating pod and watch films about marine life through VR dive goggles.
There’s also a cool exhibition, “Dolphintopia,” which explores the relationship between dolphins and humans through the ages, and how the former influences our culture throughout the world. The theme is “peace, love and dolphins,” and there are some very colorful and engaging displays.
Quilts, Spray Cans & Paintbrushes
The distance between St. Pete and Clearwater is about 30 minutes, ideal for traveling between the two cities to take in the sites. That was perfect, because my day would entail taking in St. Pete’s arts and culture scene.
The first stop for the day was The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art to view its collections and catch the current special exhibition: “Black Pioneers: Legacy in The American West.” I was taken away by the different galleries but walking into the “Black Pioneers” space was cause for a double take after learning all the pieces were original pictorial quilts created by The Women of Color Quilters Network.
If you’re familiar with quilting you know it takes a bit of time, depending on patterns, size, etc., so for these women to depict such intricate detail in their work is astonishing. This exhibition is touted as the first of its kind, and it does an excellent job of showing the diversity of Black people in the Old West. There are misconceptions that Black people weren’t a part of the history of settling the American West; this exhibition shows they thrived there as entrepreneurs; in the field of education, the arts and society; and contributed to every facet of life.
Before my trip, I was told St. Pete was recently named one of the “Best Street Art Cities in the World.” As an enthusiast – and having seen some of the best street art across the globe – my first thought was, “Really?” So, after leaving the museum, I embarked on an afternoon meetup with Jenee Priebe of the Shine Mural Festival for a guided tour. The murals, more than 100, are in the city’s art districts and in the surrounding neighborhoods of downtown St. Pete. The final works of art are a surprise to the owners of the buildings who allow the artists to use their walls as their canvas.
“We think of it as our outside gallery,” shared Priebe.
Shine has installations from artists from around the world; during my trip there was even representation of artists whose work is in Miami or artists who are based in the Magic City. The murals are simply amazing. For art lovers, taking them in is a must-not-miss activity.
On the Pier & Epicurean Delights
After a day of checking out St. Pete’s art scene it was back to Clearwater. Before returning to my hotel, I couldn’t miss a stop at Pier 60, a 1,080-foot fishing pier and recreational park. Yes, there are people fishing, but it’s also a great place to stroll and take in the views. There is no fee to walk on the pier, but if you want to go past a certain point you will need to pay $1. It’s well worth the price of admission.
My visit would end with an amazing dinner at Ocean Hai, which is located inside the Wyndham Grand. Helmed by its executive sous chef, Nana Darkwah, Ocean Hai offers a world-fusion of flavors with gorgeous beach views as a backdrop. Born and raised in Ghana, Darkwah came to New York at the age of 19 and lived in the Bronx for five years.
“Growing up I cooked with my grandma, so I always knew how to cook, but I didn’t know how to cook professionally,” he said.
After the Bronx, he moved to Pennsylvania and worked in a mom-and-pop Italian restaurant as a dishwasher, all the while watching and learning tricks of the trade. He eventually worked at a fine dining restaurant there before making the move to Florida.
Darkwah’s diverse experience and background are reflected in the Ocean Hai menu – from the appetizers to the desserts – which changes every season. I was able to preview a dish for the next menu: grouper with Ghana pepper sauce and jollof rice. The meal was delicious! The grouper was light and flavorful, the Ghana pepper had a kick and the jollof rice was amazing, with a hint of sweet and smoky flavor. It’s not often you see jollof rice on a hotel menu in the States, so it was a pleasant surprise.
The chef endeavors to introduce African food to the masses and take the mystery of what it is and how it tastes.
“African food is very diverse; you can use certain flavors to make it your own,” enthused Darkwah. “Change is good, that’s what we’re trying to bring to the beach. Building a menu where there are Italian, Caribbean and French offerings will help the team and the guests at the same time.
“My vision is to bring people into the restaurant and take them on a cultural journey.”
Having now made a journey to Clearwater/St. Pete and enjoyed the beach, world-renowned street art scene and local culinary adventures, this eclectic Gulf Coast destination is one I’m keeping on my list.