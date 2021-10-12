I’ve always heard about how beautiful Napa Valley is. Seeing the vineyards of California’s wine country on television and in movies, the thought of visiting and experiencing the area always seemed so out of reach. I’ve had many a toast with a glass of sparkly, but I never thought about the process and who is behind the libation as we say cheers, salud, santé or the chosen expression used when raising a glass. When I was a child and saw grownups drinking wine I always thought, “Oh, so fancy,” and I equated wine with sophistication. My journey to Napa Valley taught me the face of wine is changing, along with its consumption. Wine, indeed, is for everyone.
My tour of Napa Valley began with my arrival in Los Angeles to visit one of my lifelong, dear friends, Andrea Drummer, who also happens to be a cannabis chef and restaurateur. Since neither of us had visited Napa Valley before, it would be a new experience for both of us.
We embarked on the almost seven-hour drive to Napa Valley the next day. Everything you hear about LA traffic is true. The highways are always full, everyone is going somewhere. Now one may think that being in a car for hours is torture, but for me, it was far from it. You see, California has mountains, canyons and other things to look at – a nice change of scenery from South Florida’s roadways and highways. But we were certainly happy to arrive at the River Terrace Inn in downtown Napa when we did.
The next day, we started our journey in earnest on the Napa Valley Wine Train for a unique experience and introduction to the region. Originally a rail line built in 1864 to take visitors north to the resort town of Calistoga, the train offers a variety of experiences to choose from, including dinner, murder mystery, full-day winery tours and even a wedding package. We chose the three-hour lunchtime Gourmet Express.
The interior of the train is vintage, providing an old-fashioned feel to a bygone time. As we boarded, we were welcomed with an assortment of cheeses and sparkling wine to set the tone for the afternoon.
As the train went further into Napa Valley, I went to the observation deck located behind the locomotive to take in views of the massive estates and wineries we were traveling past – some of the most expensive farm real estate in the country. These included Beaulieu Vineyard, Robert Mondavi Winery and Charles Krug (the oldest commercial winery in Napa), to name just a few. The lush greenery spanned as far as the eye could see. The region is 30 miles long and five miles wide.
During the ride, a conversation was struck with wine educator Tasha Cashaw, who has worked for the wine train for seven years. She began in housekeeping, but after 11 months management was so impressed with her motivation and work ethic, she was encouraged to learn about wine and the valley so she could be promoted to wine educator.
“I absolutely love it,” said Cashaw. “I like to give people the experience, I want to help you learn to appreciate wine. No one else on the train does what I do, people are amazed about how much I know.”
Indeed, Cashaw’s knowledge of wine is vast, from food pairings, blends, climate and important dates in wine history. She shared it was the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976 that put Napa Valley on the map. California wines beat French wines in each category, which was a shock to the world, as France was viewed as the world’s best producer of wine.
The timing of our conversation was perfect, as it happened just before we reached our next stop, for a tasting at the Odette Estate Winery. The property is 45 acres and situated off the Silverado Trail. Looking at it, it’s hard to believe it was built just nine years ago.
We were greeted by the very knowledgeable tasting room manager, Serafino “Serf” Barnabei, who guided us through the selections. My favorite of the four we sampled was the 2019 Odette Reserve Chardonnay. Afterward, Serf gave us a tour of the estate, where were able to see the rows and rows of grapes up close and learn more about the winemaking process, including micropicking (picking the grapes at the perfect time).
“It’s a highly trained skill to pick grapes; if you don’t have a good crop, you don’t have anything,” shared Serf. Being able to walk the vineyard was a great way to end our journey in Napa Valley, but my wine education would continue.
Devin Reed’s journey into the wine industry was unplanned. In 2013 he landed a job as a shipping manager for a wine company, with no prior knowledge about wine.
“Working in a dark, dirty shipping room piqued my interest. I wanted to know why [wine] is so expensive, what’s it all about,” shared Reed.
From there he moved on to Wally’s Beverly Hills (a wine, spirits and gourmet food shop) as a store manager and then a general manager. His official journey to become a sommelier (a trained and knowledgeable wine professional) began in 2015 with courses at UCLA. Last year he became a Level 2 Certified Sommelier. There are four sommelier levels; the highest – Level 4 Certified Sommelier, or a master – has only been reached by three Black people thus far.
“I want to continue to be the leader in our culture on wine – I want to open this amazing world to everyone else, be an authority figure to the hip hop/urban culture,” said Reed, president and founder of 59Wines, a rare wine and spirits concierge service. “I don’t want it to be a stuffy experience, it should be for everyone.”
The world of wine can be intimidating for minorities who may want to join the industry. Enter Julia Coney, wine journalist and founder of Black Wine Professionals, a resource for wine professionals, industry employers, and the food and beverage industry. Since its launch in June 2020, Black Wine Professionals has drawn nearly 250 members spanning North and Central America, South Africa and Europe. Some of the categories of membership include sommeliers, journalists, retail owners, importers and distributors. The growth of membership in just a year is a clear indication there was and is a need.
“We are currently going through applications now to add more members. The team is in discussion to include more categories for 2022. Applications for membership will reopen in November for one week and won’t reopen until the end of January 2022,” explained Coney.
The overall reception from the wine industry has been positive.
“There has been [some] negativity,” shared Coney, “but I choose to move forward knowing this work is valuable.”
Undeniably so, as this year the organization partnered with Champagne brand Laurent-Perrier to provide five scholarships to the Wine Scholar Guild Master Level Champagne Certification, with plans to partner again.
COVID-19 has impacted all businesses’ bottom lines, including the world of spirits.
“COVID has impacted the wine industry hard, especially the restaurant side,” said Coney. “As far as Black professionals, it depends on what part of the industry you are in. A lot of Black wine professionals actually thrived during this pandemic.”
With more projects in the works for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, Coney has a message to the wine industry in reference to the Black consumer: “We are not a monolith in terms of our wine consumption. Black wine consumers drink wine at all price points. We spend money on wine just like everyone else.”
Cheers to that.