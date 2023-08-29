Jamaican comedy phenom Dale Elliott will take the stage at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts Saturday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Elliott’s comedy and uproarious skits about growing up in Jamaica have solidified his position as a household name within the Caribbean diaspora and beyond. His sketches bring to life the quirks, traditions and unforgettable moments of life in a Jamaican household.
Mimicking the distinct cadence of a Jamaican grandmother’s wise yet affectionate counsel, Elliott taps into universal themes of family dynamics, cultural identity and navigating life’s many twists and turns.
His viral comedic skits have amassed an impressive 20 million monthly views on social media platforms. His performance as the lead in the 2020 coming-of-age film “Sprinter” further catapulted him into the spotlight, and he continues to expand his media presence through the Dale Elliott TV YouTube channel.
These experiences paved the way for “Problem Child: Bad Pickney Tour,” an energetic and playful recounting of Elliott’s epic childhood escapades that guarantees nonstop laughter for audiences. Fans are in for a treat as he takes center stage in his first stand-up comedy run.
The national tour will make stops in South Florida; Hartford, Conn.; Atlanta; North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham; Houston; New Jersey; New York; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; Tampa; Orlando and Los Angeles.
For tickets visit DaleElliottJr.com.