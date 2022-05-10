Samples taken from three tourists from Tennessee and Florida who died at a resort in the Bahamas under mysterious circumstances have been sent to a lab in the U.S. to expedite results and help authorities understand what happened, officials said Monday.
The police commissioner of the Bahamas, Paul Rolle, said officials also collected samples from the rooms where the tourists were staying and the surrounding property to determine whether any contaminants were present.
“We really want to know what caused this,” he said.
He identified the victims as a married couple from Tennessee, Michael Phillips, 68, and Robbie Phillips, 65, and a resident of Florida, Vincent Paul Chiarella, 64. Rolle declined to provide their hometowns.
Chiarella’s wife, Donnis, was flown to a hospital in Miami-Dade and remained in serious condition, Rolle said.
The bodies were found Friday morning at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma, where the couples had been staying in two separate villas.
The Phillipses apparently owned a company called Royal Travel, and Robbie Phillips, who called herself “The Sand Lady,” specialized in arranging trips to Sandals resorts.
All four tourists went to a doctor the night before the three deceased were discovered and all had complained of feeling ill. Rolle said they went at different times and had eaten different things.
Meanwhile, Sandals Resorts said it would not comment further beyond its original statement on the deaths.