Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Bobby Rush, Kim Fields, Magic Johnson, UB40 and Smokey Robinson are just some of the names featured on Jackson 5 legend Tito Jackson’s latest CD, “Under Your Spell.”
In addition to an army of superstars, Jackson also enlisted members of his famous family.
The blues-infused record streaming on all download platforms from the SRG ILS label imprint contains the hit single “Love One Another.”
The song features Rush, George Benson, Eddie Levert, Marlon Jackson and Stevie Wonder.
The accompanying video contains cameos featuring Fields, Kim Kardashian, Brian McKnight, Deborah Cox and Chris Tucker.
Family members including matriarch Katherine Jackson, sisters Janet and Latoya, brothers Jermaine and Jackie, and a host of nieces and nephews also make appearances.
“It … was a no brainer, because at the time there was a lot of unrest in the world, especially in America with [Black Lives Matter] and the storming of the capital,” mused Jackson over the project. “My partner and I felt that it was a good time to write something to tell the people to come in peace and love each other. We are better than this. That was the basic principle of that song.”
“Under Your Spell” counts as Jackson’s sophomore blues album.
The Jackson Five lead guitarist’s “innate abilities as a singer, songwriter, guitarist, producer and arranger shine through brilliantly, creating a spectacular record destined for airplay and rave reviews in many formats,” label officials wrote in a news release.
Renowned songwriters Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff came out of retirement to write “All in The Family Blues” for Jackson, featuring Levert.
Jackson honors his friend King on the CD, covering his 1964 classic “Rock Me Baby.”
King’s daughter, Claudette King, joins Jackson on the track.
Primarily, Jackson highlights the need for world peace.
“It’s a thing with the Jacksons that we’ve always tried to go for harmony, peace and love throughout the world,” he asserted. “This is just another limb on that tree.”